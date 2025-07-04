Landlords spending 26% more on Decent Homes works ahead of new Decent Homes 2 consultation, says Procure Plus

Landlords are already stepping up to meet the ambitions of the government’s consultation on the new Decent Homes 2 standard, with investment in improvement works up 26% in the last year, according to new data from market-leading procurement specialists Procure Plus.

Key features of the proposed Decent Homes 2 standard include:

Updated definition of disrepair, removing age requirements for building components and setting new thresholds.

Revised list of essential components that landlords must maintain in a reasonable state of repair.

Requirement for landlords to provide at least three out of four essential facilities (kitchen, bathroom, heating, insulation).

New safety and comfort standards, including window restrictors, home security features, mandatory floor coverings for new tenancies, updated thermal comfort standards, and a new damp and mould standard.

Even though the Decent Homes 2 standard remains under consultation, landlords are already taking proactive steps to futureproof their housing stock, focusing on quality, safety, and long-term condition to improve the lives of tenants.

In 2024/25 alone, Procure Plus supported landlords in delivering:

2,104 kitchen installations

1,980 new bathrooms

7,960 heating system upgrades

1,322 roof replacements

By using Procure Plus’ procurement frameworks, these upgrades were achieved at costs significantly below market base rates, enabling landlords to reinvest savings into additional works.

For example, market prices in 2024/25 saw kitchens cost £6,700 per unit on average, while Procure Plus secured a base price of £4,026 for its clients. Similarly, bathrooms averaged £4,010 per unit on the market, compared to a Procure Plus base price of £2,794.

Landlords are also intensifying their focus on damp and mould programmes, with 6,603 ventilation measures installed and 32,470 properties assessed through condition surveys, helping to better prioritise maintenance and target future improvements more effectively.

Procure Plus also revealed that 92% of its Decent Homes work was delivered by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), demonstrating its ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses and generating local economic and social value.

Matt Jarratt

Matt Jarratt, Operations Lead of Procure Plus, said:

“Decent Homes 2 sets out a clear vision, and landlords have already started delivering on it. We’re seeing a strong commitment from the sector to make homes warmer, safer and healthier.

“This increase in activity shows how cost-effective, transparent procurement frameworks empower landlords to go further, tackling disrepair, damp, and new regulatory standards while also supporting local businesses and generating lasting social value.

“Despite ongoing pressures affecting the supply chain this year, from increased shipping costs to uncertainty around American tariffs, Procure Plus remains confident in providing competitively priced solutions, and we’ll continue working closely with suppliers to ensure stability and value for our clients and the sector.”

