GLP completes 50th building at Magna Park Lutterworth with 761,000 SQ FT warehouse

GLP Europe, a leading business builder, owner, developer, and operator of logistics real estate, now part of Ares Management Real Estate (“Ares”), announces that it has completed the development of its 50th building at Magna Park Lutterworth.

The latest warehouse, MPN 761, offers a total of 761,361 SQ FT of high-quality leasable space, with features including 277 HGV parking spaces, 10 level access doors and a clear height of 18m. Located within Magna Park North, the building is adjacent to two development-ready plots, MPN 6 and MPN 7, which offer a combined total of 1.2M SQ FT.

Magna Park Lutterworth is situated within the Midlands’ ‘Golden Triangle’ area, bounded by the M1, M6 and M69 motorways. Already employing close to 10,000 people and home to 30 different companies, the Park is widely regarded as Europe’s premier logistics location. Its state-of-the-art approach fosters long-term partnerships, attracting leading brands like DHL, Iron Mountain, Amazon and ASDA.

In line with the Park’s strong environmental and community-focused credentials, MPN 761 has been designed in accordance with BREEAM “Outstanding” certification standards. This makes it the fourth GLP asset in the UK to be awarded the highest possible BREEAM rating and the second in Magna Park Lutterworth, after MPS 9. MPN761 also achieved the highest possible EPC rating of A+ thanks in part to the inclusion of sustainable features such as a 200kWp solar PV array, rainwater harvesting systems, LED lighting, and air source heat pumps.

The building sits adjacent to the new Bittesby Country Park, comprising 220 acres of dedicated woodlands and wetlands, now open to the public.

Olivia Hinds, Development Director, United Kingdom, commented: “The completion of MPN 761 represents a valuable addition to our portfolio of units at Magna Park North Lutterworth. The significance of the Midlands to the UK logistics market can’t be underestimated, and we look forward to welcoming customers who will benefit from the building’s strategic location as well as its industry-leading specifications.”

