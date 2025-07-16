Segro and Pexhurst overcome sustainability and heritage challenges on latest industrial refurbishment completions

WORK on two standout refurbishment projects in London has completed as the partnership between Pexhurst and SEGRO continues to create unique spaces for commercial tenants.

In Dagenham, Unit 1 at Orion Park has seen significant sustainability upgrades to become net zero carbon in operation with an EPC A+ rating. The project team is also aiming to gain BREEAM Outstanding status – which will be the fourth project between Pexhurst and SEGRO to achieve this.

Built in 2014, recent refurbishment of the 65,000 sq ft property with 36 loading bays included installation of solar PV to generate 152,000 kWh of renewable energy annually, new electric vehicle chargers, repairs to the building fabric and services, as well as fit out of the elevated office space. Alterations have also been made to the entrance ramp, by replacing car parking spaces with planters and benches to improve aesthetics and wellbeing.

Robert Brazier, head of contracts and commercial managers at fit out and refurbishment main contractor Pexhurst, said: “The latest projects we have completed for SEGRO have required us to use a wide range of expertise. While the modern unit in Dagenham has been raised to the highest standard of building sustainability, our work in Kentish Town involved coordination with Network Rail to sensitively adapt the site for commercial use in a central location.

“Both recently completed refurbishments provide different offerings for potential tenants, which we’re pleased to have played a part in. Our projects for SEGRO always help us to challenge ourselves and remain influential in reshaping the industrial and logistics landscape. Transforming spaces is what we do best, meaning no vision is too ambitious – which we hope is evident upon completion of our latest projects for SEGRO.”

SEGRO Centre Kentish Town has been refurbished to create flexible space for modern occupiers

SEGRO Centre Kentish Town, a 22,000 sq ft industrial unit within a post-war building, was refurbished to create flexible space for modern occupiers. Works included roof replacement, loading door installation, and internal improvements, ensuring the building meets contemporary standards while retaining original character.

Oliver Werby, director of technical development for estates at SEGRO, said: “Working with trusted partners like Pexhurst allows us to deliver high-quality, future-ready spaces where our customers can grow and innovate. These refurbished buildings in London set the benchmark for flexible, sustainable workplaces designed to meet evolving business needs and support long-term success.”

