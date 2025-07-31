Government Overhauls Building Safety Regulator to Accelerate Housebuilding

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has unveiled a significant reform package aimed at transforming the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), with the goal of reducing project delays and driving forward the construction of 1.5 million high-quality homes.

Announced on 30 June 2025, the reforms include a new fast-track review process, strategic leadership changes, and major investment in regulatory capacity. The initiative is intended to streamline safety assessments without compromising the protection of residents—a critical issue in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Former London Fire Brigade Commissioner Andy Roe KFSM has been appointed as the non-executive chair of a new board within MHCLG, which will oversee the functions of the BSR. This appointment signals the government’s move toward establishing a single, integrated construction regulator. Roe will be supported by Charlie Pugsley, Deputy Commissioner of the LFB, who takes on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the restructured BSR.

Minister for Building Safety, Alex Norris, said: “The establishment of the Building Safety Regulator has been fundamental to centralising safety in the construction process. It’s time to take the next steps—building on that precedent to create a system that works for the sector while keeping residents and their safety at the heart of the process.”

The new fast-track system will bring building inspectors and engineers directly into the BSR to help expedite decisions on both new builds and remediation projects. The MHCLG has pledged to hire over 100 new staff members to support these efforts, enhancing capacity and reducing backlogs that have frustrated developers and housing providers alike.

Andy Roe commented: “The creation of the BSR was a watershed moment for housing and construction. But the system must continue to evolve to meet the urgent need for safe, new homes. I look forward to working with industry partners to tackle delays and support the delivery of much-needed housing.”

The reforms will also see the BSR transition from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to a new arm’s-length body within MHCLG. HSE Chair Sarah Newton acknowledged the milestone, saying: “We are proud of the work we’ve done to establish the BSR. We always recognised that the regulator might move on once fully operational. Our focus now is to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

With these changes, the government hopes to unlock critical housing delivery, speed up safety reviews, and improve trust and transparency within the construction sector—all while ensuring the lessons of past tragedies are never forgotten.

