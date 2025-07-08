Hard Hats, Soft Hearts – Spencer Group recognised for outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing

Multi-disciplinary engineering contractor Spencer Group has been recognised for its dedication to employee wellbeing, social responsibility and fostering young talent.

Spencer Group claimed the award for Best Place to Work – Contractor in the prestigious New Civil Engineer Awards 2025.

The award recognises a business that has implemented exemplary initiatives to improve the wellbeing of its employees, both personally and professionally. Colleagues from Spencer Group were presented with the accolade during a glittering awards ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Spencer Group’s entry for the award carried the slogan “Hard Hats, Soft Hearts”, summarising the company’s commitment to building a culture where everyone belongs.

Spencer Group is committed to employee wellbeing and has a business model that places equal opportunities and inclusivity at its core.

Employees say they feel cared for and supported by the business, with over 90 per cent saying they are satisfied working for the organisation and they know how they need to progress in order to be considered for promotion, in the latest employee survey.

The company fosters an open and inclusive culture, where employee wellbeing is prioritised through initiatives such as Mental Health First Aiders, the Time to Talk Day pledge and family-friendly policies including flexible working hours and additional family leave.

As a Founding Partner of Hull’s employer-led Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) in its home city of Hull, Spencer Group is passionate about helping to shape the future of the next generation of young people entering the workforce.

Since the partnership’s inception, the business has recruited over 60 apprentices from the school, ensuring a continuous pipeline of young talent. Spencer Group also sets a strong example for other businesses by prioritising long-term, local talent development and creating a culture where employees are provided with the tools to succeed from an early age.

The company also actively promotes from within, providing clear career progression through apprenticeships and training programmes, enabling the next generation to flourish.

As a champion of female talent in a traditionally male-dominated sector, Spencer Group also actively supports organisations such as Women in Manufacturing and Engineering, to engage with women and showcase the exciting career opportunities available in engineering and helping fuel their passion for the industry.

Listening to employees and making changes to meet their needs is also a top priority for Spencer Group.

The company has recently implemented a new tool to provide greater insights into employee needs and ensure the company is always improving and adapting. The PRINT® tool includes a combination of customised reports, insightful workshops and team/individual coaching that reveal the unconscious motivators behind employee behaviours and actions.

The initiative promotes open dialogue between employees and management, allowing for a personalised approach to leadership. It ensures that staff are placed in roles and projects that align with their strengths, improving job satisfaction and productivity.

PRINT® results are also incorporated into Spencer Group’s Personal Development Review (PDR) process, enabling employees to track their growth and receive targeted development support.

Spencer Group is also committed to leaving a lasting and positive impact on the communities in which it works having raised over £61,000 for various charities over the last decade through employee driven initiatives. The business has supported numerous causes which are close to the hearts of employees including Teenage Cancer Trust, Mind, The Trussell Trust and many more.

The combination of Spencer Group’s extensive employee initiatives has led to significant positive changes in employee engagement, retention and satisfaction, creating a lasting impact on both individual careers and the overall company culture.

Yvonne Moir, HR Director said: “We’re delighted that our commitment to being an outstanding employer has been recognised in the New Civil Engineer Awards.

“We have a clear understanding that our people are the key to our success and we prioritise their wellbeing at every level.

“We pride ourselves on being a modern employer in a traditional sector, placing people at the heart of everything we do. We strive to listen to our employees and are constantly evolving to meet their needs.

“This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire workforce, and without their support this award would not be possible.”

The awards judges noted how impressed they were with Spencer Group’s commitment to developing and supporting its employees.

In the award citation, they said: “We were wowed by the results of the staff survey that showed how successful this company’s personalised development approach is. The company is a founder of the local University Technical College that helps young people to stay local and provides a pipeline of talent. The panel particularly liked the strapline: Hard Hats, Soft Hearts.”

