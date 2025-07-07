Zentia wins prestigious if Design Award 2025 for innovative Sonify ceiling system

Zentia, the UK’s market leader in complete ceiling systems, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking Sonify range has been awarded the internationally renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2025. The award, a global symbol of design excellence, is presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world’s oldest and most respected independent design organisations.

The Sonify innovation won in the Product Discipline, Building Technology Category, distinguishing itself from nearly 11,000 entries submitted from 66 countries. This prestigious recognition affirms Zentia’s dedication to innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence in architectural design.

Sonify by Zentia redefines the possibilities in acoustic ceiling solutions. At its core is a patented fastening system that delivers unprecedented precision in rafts and baffles alignment while reducing installation time by up to 50%. This design breakthrough ensures a faster, more efficient construction process without compromising design quality.

Sonify empowers architects and designers with complete planning reliability, from concept to completion. Produced in the North East of England, the system offers exceptional lead times and a wide range of customisable shapes and colour options, allowing for total creative freedom. Whether for educational, commercial, or cultural environments, Sonify adapts to diverse architectural needs while maintaining acoustic performance and visual impact.

“Winning the iF Design Award 2025 is a tremendous honour and a proud moment for everyone at Zentia,” said Gert Van Doormalen, Managing Director, at Zentia. “Sonify represents our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, innovation,acoustic performance and ease of installation. From its inception, our goal was to create a system that not only meets technical requirements but elevates the sensory experience of a space, how it sounds, how it feels, and how it inspires. Receiving this recognition is a proud milestone for our team, whose hard work, creativity, and belief in what Sonify could achieve has truly paid off. What’s even more exciting is seeing Sonify already in use on a diverse range of real-world projects, bringing dynamic, design-led acoustic solutions to life. This award is more than a celebration; it’s a validation of our vision and a powerful motivator as we continue to support architects and designers across the UK and beyond in rethinking what ceilings can do.””

The international jury, composed of 131 independent design experts from across the globe, praised Sonify’s blend of technical sophistication, user-focused design, and architectural versatility. The award reinforces Zentia’s position at the forefront of ceiling innovation and celebrates its ongoing commitment to elevating interior environments through smart, sustainable solutions.

