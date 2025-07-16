Have your say: How big an impact will AI have on the construction industry?

The NBS Digital Construction Survey is now open – share your views on the future of digital transformation in the built environment.

This year’s survey focuses on understanding how to create a safer, more sustainable, and digitally advanced construction industry.

NBS, powered by Hubexo, has launched its Digital Construction Survey, now in its 13th year, with a fresh focus on the technologies shaping the future of the industry. This year’s survey invites professionals across the built environment to share their insights on digital transformation and attitudes towards the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in construction.

For over a decade, NBS has tracked the adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other digital technologies through its industry-leading survey. The 2025 edition broadens its scope, offering a comprehensive view of digital transformation trends while providing the first in-depth look at AI’s emerging impact on design, specification, and construction practices.

The survey is open to all professionals across the built environment, including designers, specifiers, manufacturers, contractors, and is the most extensive of its kind in the sector. The findings help shape industry understanding of current trends and inform the next steps in digital evolution.

New this year are questions dedicated to AI adoption, exploring just how artificial intelligence is being used today and what its future potential might be.

Dr Stephen Hamil Innovation Director at Hubexo (Global), said:

“Digital transformation continues to reshape the construction industry at an accelerating pace. With BIM now firmly established in processes, we’re seeing new technologies like artificial intelligence begin to revolutionise how we design, specify, and build. This year’s survey will provide valuable benchmark data on AI adoption rates, implementation challenges, and emerging opportunities, helping the industry navigate its next chapter of innovation.”

Why take part?

Contribute to vital industry research

Share your challenges and experiences with digital tools

Receive early access to the comprehensive findings

Help support the construction charity Crash

For every completed response, NBS will donate £1 to the charity Crash, which uses construction expertise to help homeless charities and hospices with vital construction projects. The survey should only take 10-15 minutes to complete. A pre-release report is sent to all participants, so those taking part will be among the first to access the findings.

Take the survey: https://comms.thenbs.com/l/757813/2025-07-09/49pyjv

