Siemens enters collaboration with Microsoft to enhance IoT interoperability for buildings

Collaboration to enable interoperability between Siemens’ digital building platform, Building X, and Microsoft Azure IoT Operations.

Open standards, such as W3C Thing Descriptions and OPC UA PubSub, will offer enterprise customers greater integration of IoT-based data.

Reducing integration efforts by up to 80 percent, resulting in optimized building operations and sustainability.

Today, Siemens Smart Infrastructure announced a collaboration agreement with Microsoft to transform access to Internet of Things (IoT) data for buildings. The collaboration will enable interoperability between Siemens’ digital building platform, Building X, and Microsoft Azure IoT Operations enabled by Azure Arc. Azure IoT Operations, a component of this adaptive cloud approach, provides tools and

infrastructure to connect edge devices while integrating data, enabling organizations to optimize their operations and utilize the potential of their IoT environments.

The interoperability of Building X and Azure IoT Operations is making IoT-based data more accessible for large enterprise customers across commercial buildings, data centers, and higher education facilities and provides them with the necessary information to enhance sustainability and operations. It enables automatic onboarding and monitoring by bringing datapoints such as temperature, pressure, or indoor air quality to the cloud, for assets like heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, valves, and actuators. The solution will even allow customers to develop their own in-house use cases such as energy monitoring and space optimization.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals