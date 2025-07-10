Kat Hanna Appointed Head of UK Market Intelligence and Strategy at Avison Young

Avison Young has announced the appointment of Kat Hanna as Head of UK Market Intelligence and Strategy. Hanna, who currently serves as the firm’s Co-Managing Director for London, steps into the newly created role with a focus on enhancing strategic direction and advising clients and industry stakeholders.

In her expanded remit, Hanna will spearhead efforts to help clients anticipate change, identify emerging opportunities, and stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic real estate market. Working closely with the firm’s market intelligence team, she will integrate advanced data analytics and AI with the first-hand knowledge of Avison Young’s transactional and consultancy professionals to provide meaningful, actionable insights.

Hanna brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at Lendlease, Cushman & Wakefield, and the Centre for London prior to joining Avison Young three years ago.

Nick Walkley, Principal and UK President at Avison Young, commented:

“Kat’s deep understanding of the built environment and the UK market, along with her ability to distil complex insights into clear strategic guidance, will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate disruption and achieve tangible outcomes. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering valuable and forward-thinking expertise.”

Reflecting on her new position, Hanna said:

“After three years at Avison Young, I’m thrilled to be stepping into a role that allows us to better connect our data and analytical strengths with both clients and colleagues. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptionally talented team of real estate analysts and global partners, combining their knowledge with my background in politics, policy and strategy to support informed decision-making and effective delivery.”

