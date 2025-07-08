Simon Carter succeeds Jessica Hardman as President of the British Property Federation

BPF advancing merger with AREF and IPF to create new representative body to be called Real Estate: UK

Simon Carter, Chief Executive at British Land, today becomes President of the British Property Federation (BPF), succeeding Jessica Hardman, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Aboria Capital, who served as BPF President from July 2024.

Simon has been a member of the Board of British Land since 2018, first as Chief Financial Officer and as Chief Executive since 2020, where he oversees a diverse portfolio including mixed-use London campuses, retail parks and urban logistics, as well as the regeneration of a 53-acre site at Canada Water. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Logicor and prior to that Finance Director of Quintain.

Simon, who has been a BPF Board Member since 2023, will work closely with BPF Vice President Jo Allen (Chief Executive of Frogmore) and Melanie Leech, BPF Chief Executive, to champion the role of real estate in driving economic growth and regeneration and lead engagement with government to shape policy that supports long-term investment.

Simon’s appointment also comes at a pivotal moment as the BPF, the Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF) and the Investment Property Forum (IPF) prepare to ask their members to vote on a proposal to merge and create a new representative body for the industry. It is announced today that the new organisation would be named Real Estate: UK (RE:UK).

Simon Carter, Chief Executive at British Land and BPF President, said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of President of the British Property Federation. Our industry plays a vital role in shaping places and supporting communities across the country, and makes an enormous contribution to the UK economy in creating jobs, unlocking investment and enabling innovation.

“Under Jessica’s leadership the BPF has seen significant success in securing crucial policy interventions and support that will unlock investment into UK real estate. I look forward to building on that strong foundation to ensure the Government fully harnesses the power of our sector.

“I hope that our members will endorse our vision to build an even more powerful new industry body in RE:UK, and look forward to taking the baton from Jessica to oversee that transition during my Presidency.”

Melanie Leech, Chief Executive, British Property Federation, said: “This is a critical time for our industry as we work with Government to deliver the homes, workspaces and infrastructure needed to reboot the economy and drive growth.

“Simon’s extensive experience and knowledge across finance and development will be invaluable as we manage the twin challenges of helping to shape policy that will unlock investment and accelerate delivery, and – if our members agree – transitioning to a new organisation building on the strengths of the BPF, AREF and IPF.

“I would also like to thank Jessica for her dedication and outstanding leadership over the past year as we have developed and refined our plans for a new body that will represent the full breadth of the real estate sector and amplify our voice.”

