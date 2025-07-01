Latest M&S store concept coming to Merry Hill across 93,000 sq ft, following significant investment

Merry Hill has announced that Marks & Spencer will be introducing its latest store concept to the top 10 UK destination, following a combined significant investment package from the acclaimed British retailer and landlord.

M&S has been at Merry Hill for 35 years, first opening in 1990. The decision to invest in the centre, introducing a brand-new fit-out and an M&S café for the first time, signifies a long-term commitment from the brand, creating a best-in-class anchor space for Merry Hill. The destination has been transformed in recent years with other anchor brand additions such as Hollywood Bowl, Harvey Norman, and XF Gym.

Working in partnership with Merry Hill’s owners, M&S will be consolidating its offer from its two current units into one, with the store next to Primark set to expand to an overall area of 93,000 sq ft to accommodate the new concept. It will include a full fashion collection across womenswear, kidswear, and menswear, as well as larger home and beauty departments, and a refreshed, larger Foodhall. The destination will also be home to a new-look M&S standalone café in-mall area when the refurbished store opens in late 2025.

Graeme Jones, Executive Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, on behalf of Merry Hill, commented: “The last couple of years have been transformational for Merry Hill, and agreeing with M&S to invest in the destination means we’re carrying that momentum forward. They have a strong legacy here and the move into one store will provide them with a great platform for growth which will also benefit the centre as a whole, particularly our customers.

“It’s no coincidence that M&S’ investment has come to Merry Hill, joining our super regional peers in having the latest concept from a brand every destination wants. That makes this collaboration incredibly important as it means we can showcase M&S as a key anchor tenant with a lasting commitment to Merry Hill, delivering the best experience possible for our visitors.”

Merry Hill’s anchor tenants have all invested in the centre in recent years. It is now anchored by two new leisure experiences in Hollywood Bowl and XF Gym, as well as an English debut and flagship for international retailer Harvey Norman, and the likes of H&M, Next, and now M&S have all upgraded their stores, ensuring the best possible visitor experience and inspiring other brands to follow suit.

JLL, Time Retail Partners, and Font Real Estate represent Merry Hill.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals