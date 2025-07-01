Metrocentre Secures Fresh Investment from Four Major Retail Brands

Metrocentre in Gateshead has announced a wave of new investment, as four well-known brands commit to revitalising and upgrading their presence within the shopping destination’s Platinum and Green Malls.

Boots, the health and beauty giant, has led the charge with a significant refurbishment of its existing 40,000 sq ft unit in the Green Mall. A tenant for nearly four decades, Boots has modernised its store to enhance accessibility to both its product range and opticians’ services.

In the Platinum Mall, Clintons has completed a major store refit, unveiling a new retail concept that includes a wider selection of gifts and party supplies, complementing its established greetings card offering.

Fellow Platinum Mall occupant and tour operator Kuoni has also invested in its space, installing a sleek new digital window display and reconfiguring the interior layout to create a more contemporary and engaging environment for customers.

Rounding out the quartet, café chain Muffin Break – a longstanding Metrocentre favourite – has launched its new store concept, offering visitors an upgraded and refreshed experience.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros (part of CBRE), asset manager of Metrocentre, commented:

“This cluster of brand investments clearly demonstrates Metrocentre’s continued importance within the retail landscape. Our close partnerships with occupiers play a crucial role in creating an exceptional shopping experience, and we are committed to helping brands maximise their potential within the centre. These enhancements reflect strong confidence in the destination and a long-term commitment from retailers.”

The latest upgrades follow the recent announcement that Urban Outfitters will open its first UK store of the year at Metrocentre, occupying 8,000 sq ft in the Upper Mall – further cementing the centre’s position as a premier retail hub in the North East.