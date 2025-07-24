Legrand Launches State-of-the-Art Lighting Control Platform

Legrand UK & Ireland has launched a state-of-the-art lighting control platform, designed to meet the needs of diverse buildings, including high-end office developments, sports stadia, large hospitals and other major infrastructure developments.

Wattstopper PLUS, powered by Encelium technology, offers a platform that works with Legrand’s range of CP Electronics DALI-2 sensors and supports compliance with Approved Document L, Volume 2. DALI-2 compliant, it can be installed in wired, wireless and hybrid configurations, making it easy to add new floors or buildings to existing systems.

Wattstopper PLUS is especially flexible because it is compatible with all DALI dimmable and non-dimmable luminaires. As a result, it not only offers an excellent solution for new developments, but also for renovation works.

Further compounding the benefits of Wattstopper PLUS, a substantial element of the commissioning work can be carried out off-site, thanks to the use of a system database that mimics the real-world. As a result, disruption to other construction work or building operations can be kept to a minimum, with ensuing cost savings.

Moreover, Wattstopper PLUS supports compliance with Approved Document L, Volume 2, as energy usage from lighting can be calculated and reported in line with the latest statutory requirements.

Russell Vanstone, Product Manager – Connected Buildings, said: “Meeting the needs of occupants with quality lighting that continually adjusts according to changing conditions through the day can have a major impact on both wellbeing and energy consumption. Getting lighting right is critical to the success of any major development or renovation project.

“Wattstopper PLUS draws upon Legrand’s decades of experience in lighting, digital building products, including sensor technologies, to deliver a high-end lighting system that caters for projects with the most stringent demands for quality lighting controls.

“Our full-service project support guides projects from concept to completion with tailored solutions and end-to-end technical support. We’re on hand to assist consultants and specifiers with system layouts, integration advice and application planning, and we’re able to manage project delivery, supporting timelines, logistics and coordination. Our expert commissioning team configures and programs the system to meet performance expectations and, even after installation is complete, we offer remote and on-site support, diagnostics and servicing for the full lifecycle of the building.”

Legrand will be showcasing its range of Connected Buildings products at LiGHT25 this year. Visit stand T14 for a demonstration and to find out more.

To find out more about Wattstopper PLUS, please visit Legrand.co.uk.

