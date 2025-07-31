LSH appointed by Transport for Greater Manchester to support next phase of infrastructure programme

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has been appointed to Transport for Greater Manchester’s recently announced £120m four-year professional services framework, as the city region delivers the next phase of its transport infrastructure programme. This includes the Bee Network, Metrolink, active travel (walking and cycling), and bus stops and stations across the city region.

Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) Professional Services Framework, which comprises sixteen specialist lots, will fulfil the advisory requirement of the city region’s ambitious 2040 transport strategy. It will also ultimately help Greater Manchester to deliver the UK’s first fully integrated, zero-emission public transport network by 2030, following significant government funding.

LSH has been appointed to a new Lot that covers Estates advisory. Estates advisory services that LSH will provide include strategic advice, valuation, lease advisory, rating, planning, land assembly, disposals, and development consultancy, in order to support the delivery of TfGM infrastructure projects within the city region.

LSH’s appointment builds on the firm’s long history of working in the transport sector including transport projects in and around Manchester and the north of England. LSH clients include HS2, Northern Trains, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, LNER, Network Rail and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Paul Shuker, Director (Planning, Regeneration and Infrastructure) at LSH, said: “Manchester is now widely recognised as one of the UK’s – and Europe’s – success stories when it comes to leveraging infrastructure – not only to accelerate growth, but also to unlock the city region’s potential, create new jobs and better connect our communities.

“The latest pipeline of projects is set to bring even farther-reaching benefits – by making travel easier and more affordable; facilitating new Metrolink lines to key settlements; and supporting the delivery of new homes and employment areas.

“We at LSH – and our specialist multi-disciplinary land, infrastructure, planning and regeneration teams – look forward to working with TfGM and other stakeholders. We are committed to supporting Greater Manchester’s 2040 vision to create a world class public transport system and deliver the Bee Network.”

