Mace Secures Retrofit of Iconic City Office Building on Lower Thames Street

Mace has been appointed by Pegasi Management Company to lead the extensive refurbishment of 3 Lower Thames Street in the City of London.

The project will see Fresh Wharf – a prominent 120,000 sq ft office building constructed in the 1980s and located adjacent to London Bridge – undergo a major transformation to meet contemporary sustainability and performance standards.

Originally designed by renowned architect Richard Seifert, the 11-storey building is being reimagined with ambitious environmental targets, including BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, NABERS 4.5 Stars, and WiredScore Platinum certifications. The refurbishment, led by architectural practice Buckley Gray Yeoman, exemplifies a growing shift towards retrofitting existing structures to enhance their environmental performance and market appeal.

Sustainability is central to the project. Around 50% of the building’s raised access flooring panels will be retained and reused. In newly refurbished areas, low-carbon panels made from 86% recycled content will be installed, each supported by an Environmental Product Declaration and a material passport to ensure traceability and future reuse.

In the early stages of the retrofit, 30 tonnes of glazing from the original structure have already been removed and sent for recycling via Saint-Gobain’s closed-loop glass system.

Upon completion in 2026, the rebranded Fresh Wharf – formerly known as St Magnus House – will offer 25,150 sq ft of outdoor space, alongside a new riverside café and restaurant, creating a vibrant destination for occupiers and visitors alike.

Stewart Ward, Managing Director for Fit Out & Retrofit at Mace Construct, commented:

“This project is about more than refurbishment; it’s about redefining what’s possible with existing buildings. At Fresh Wharf, we’re proving that a 1980s structure can be transformed into a workplace that meets today’s highest sustainability standards, while delivering on design, modern occupier demands and creating long-term value.”

