Mayor Andy Burnham sets out ambitious ten-year vision for Greater Manchester – to deliver our best decade since the Victorian era

Ten-year strategy to lock in growth for the next decade and make sure everyone and every place can feel the benefits of continued economic growth

New bus routes, tramlines and train stations will unlock land for thousands of new homes, and by 2027 we’ll build more social housing than we lose through Right to Buy

New Mayoral delivery vehicles proposed for Bolton, Ashton and Stalybridge, Atom Valley, and Leigh, with Steve Coogan to help lead regeneration work in Middleton

Lord Coe to chair Mayoral Development Corporation for Old Trafford Regeneration – the biggest sports-led scheme since London 2012

Work on Metrolink extension to Stockport will be under way by 2030, while a new tram-train route will connect Bury, Heywood, Rochdale and Oldham, and night buses will hit roads in Bury and Rochdale

By the middle of the century, Greater Manchester will be a city region to rival any other on the planet – with new underground services and an underground Piccadilly acting as the King’s Cross of the North

GREATER Manchester has unveiled its vision for the next decade – a thriving city region where everyone can live a good life.

The city region is setting its sights on a new era of economic growth, on the way to becoming a second city to rival any other on the planet by 2050, with new underground transport services and a flagship underground station at Manchester Piccadilly.

Speaking to a packed room at Manchester’s Campfield on Wednesday, the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, joined by Leaders and partners from across the city region, shared the city region’s blueprint for a greener, fairer future.

The announcements were made during the launch of The Greater Manchester Strategy 2025-2035. At its heart is a Growth Plan and a People Plan, which together will ensure that every person and every place in Greater Manchester feels the benefits of economic growth.

The Mayor set out how we will continue to put housing first by unlocking land for thousands of new homes, and pledged that, by 2027, Greater Manchester will be building more social housing than it is losing through Right to Buy.

The Mayor also revealed plans for new bus routes, tramlines and train stations to connect thriving communities across the city region with an integrated, lower cost transport system – helping more people get out and access new opportunities.

Construction of a tram stop to service new homes at Victoria North will start by 2028 while work to bring Metrolink to Stockport will begin by 2030. And two commuter rail lines will join the Bee Network by next December, with another six joining by 2028.

The Greater Manchester Strategy also sets out how we’ll transform our technical education system, including through delivery of the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate. This includes giving every young person who needs one access to a guaranteed high-quality 45-day work placement.

And to help connect young people with work and study opportunities, Greater Manchester will also introduce half price bus travel for 18-21-year-olds from September 2025. A pilot of free 24-hour bus travel for older and disabled people will also be rolled out in August, lifting the morning restrictions before 9.30, and will be evaluated to see how it could be developed.

The Mayor announced Sebastian Coe as Chair designate of a new Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) to spearhead the Old Trafford Regeneration scheme – the biggest sports-led scheme since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which Lord Coe was instrumental in securing and delivering.

Steve Coogan was named co-chair designate of the proposed Middleton MDC alongside Rose Marley, Chief Executive of Co-operatives UK. The actor, comedian and producer will return to his hometown to work with Rochdale Council and the local community to revive the town.

The new Mayoral development vehicles will help drive a new decade of inclusive growth across Greater Manchester, attracting investment and building pride in our towns.

The Mayor also announced plans to unlock transformative investment in transport infrastructure, so that by 2050 Manchester Piccadilly has an underground tram and train station with a high-speed rail link to Liverpool and regeneration of the surrounding area – making it ‘the Kings Cross of the North’.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said:

“Our first decade of devolution has shown how much we can achieve by working together. We’re the UK’s fastest growing economy and stand on the cusp of what I believe could be our best decade since the Victorian era

“Our task for the next decade is to build a platform for success for all our residents. We’ve never believed in a “trickle-down” model of growth here – that if a few people and places do well then, somehow, that will benefit everyone. We know we will only change the fortunes of all our people and places if we’re prepared to intervene and fix the foundations of life.

“That means making sure everyone has a healthy home, in a safe and welcoming community; it means offering people support to tackle the everyday stresses and strains of life; and it means helping all our young people to fulfil their potential by providing a clear line of sight to great jobs in our growing economy, with strong technical routes as well as academic ones. All this must be underpinned by a low-fare public transport system, connecting people to opportunities.

“We’ve proved that we’re ready to forge our own place-based solutions and the Government has recognised this by making us the UK’s first ‘Prevention Demonstrator’. We’ll develop a better way of delivering public services, treating people as names not numbers and creating the conditions for everyone to live well, rather than waiting until people are in crisis to offer support.

“Our vision is ambitious, but in my eight years as Mayor, I’ve learned that, when we pull together, there’s nothing we can’t achieve. There’s a long and proud tradition of collaboration in Greater Manchester. Devolution has turbocharged that and now we’re ready to deliver a new model of growth where no one is left behind.”

To lock in growth for the next decade, Greater Manchester will use its devolved powers to pioneer a new way of delivering regeneration. Our Integrated Pipeline will spread the benefits of growth across the city region, building on a scale and at a pace not seen before in this century.

As well as thousands of new homes, it will deliver new manufacturing sites, commercial spaces, innovation districts, and hubs for entrepreneurship, creating tens of thousands of new jobs and cementing Greater Manchester’s reputation as a great place to do business.

The new Mayoral Development Corporations (MDCs) and Zones (MDZs) will kickstart regeneration. They’re innovative tools that Greater Manchester can use to bring together local partners and drive forward our ambitions to build new homes, bring jobs and investment, and support economic growth.

MDCs are statutory bodies, set up by the Mayor, designed to speed up development and attract investment within a specific area. They can take on broad powers including land acquisition, planning, and infrastructure functions. MDZs draw together stakeholders to drive regeneration and unlock barriers to growth.

In addition to Old Trafford and Middleton, Bolton will also get an MDC to drive growth in its town centre, creating new jobs and homes. A new MDC will accelerate work to create an advanced manufacturing and materials cluster at Atom Valley, a massive site which straddles Oldham, Rochdale and Bury.

An MDC covering Ashton and Stalybridge will create a national template for transport-led regeneration, while a new Mayoral Development Zone for Leigh and the surrounding area will help bring forward a major new University Campus for Health and Social Care.

Alongside our Growth Plan, our People Plan will help residents seize the opportunities that come with growth. ‘Live Well’ centres, community spaces and support offers will help remove the barriers holding people back, providing everyday support in every neighbourhood around jobs, health, housing, debt, food, family and social support and connection.

By tackling the root causes of people’s problems, this ‘Live Well’ approach will help people to live healthier, happier lives. It will also ease pressure on public services, creating the conditions for people to thrive, rather than waiting until they are in crisis to provide support.

Developed with input from partners across the city region, The Greater Manchester Strategy unites all sectors – public, private, academic, voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise – around one shared vision, so we can all work together for the common good.

For more information, you can read the full strategy and watch videos showing the positive difference our policies are making to people’s lives: Together we are Greater Manchester.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals