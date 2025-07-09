Eyesore car park to be sold and redeveloped as ambitious city centre neighbourhood

An underused multistorey car park in Manchester’s iconic Northern Quarter will be transformed into a green, sustainable neighbourhood set to complement the unique and independent ethos of the area.

CBRE was appointed by Manchester City Council to market the Church Street site for disposal last year and, following a competitive process, it is proposed that the Council will sell the 1.54acre (0.62ha) Church Street site to Glenbrook, subject to formal decision making and planning permission.

The scheme will deliver more than 300 new homes, including 60 (20%) affordable homes, alongside new commercial opportunities and high-quality public spaces.

It is expected that the development should respect the heritage and architecture of the historic neighbourhood, helping to enhance the wider area and improve the car park site that has long fallen out of step with the wider locale.

The new neighbourhood will also feature four new public squares and green spaces, along with opportunities for pedestrianising the surrounding streets as part of the public realm, and to support active travel options to and through the area. A new flexible community and gallery space will also be part of the proposed development.

The commercial space within the ground floor will offer a mix of smaller, more affordable units to ensure local independent businesses can access the neighbourhood – alongside units for food and beverage outlets.

The development proposals commit to delivering high levels of sustainability, biodiversity and social value.

The final legal negotiations with Glenbrook will conclude over the summer prior to public consultation to inform a future planning application.

Leader of the Council Bev Craig said:

“For too long the Church Street car park has been an eyesore and a barrier to the ongoing success of the Northern Quarter. We want to bring forward a world-class development that has the potential to completely transform this part of the neighbourhood, together with the newest city centre public squares and green spaces.

“As part of this, we want to make sure that the businesses that make their home here reflect the independent ethos of this community, complementing and helping to enhance the wider neighbourhood. As such, this development will also celebrate the distinct architectural heritage of the Northern Quarter and honour the history of the area.

“We felt Glenbrook shared these ambitions, understood how the development of this site should sit within its context, and create a new neighbourhood that supports the ongoing success of the Northern Quarter and the wider city centre.”

Director at Glenbrook, Ian Sherry commented:

“The Church Street site represents a unique opportunity in the heart of the Northern Quarter, a neighbourhood and community that is alive with energy and creativity, and Glenbrook is delighted to play an important role in its future growth.

“To be selected as the Council’s preferred purchaser is a huge accomplishment for our entire project team, who have all immersed themselves in the submission. We look forward to jointly delivering an outstanding project for the Northern Quarter community and supporting the city’s continued growth agenda that confidently projects its future as a globally recognised destination.”

