Mountpark Confirms Multi-Million-Pound Deal With Waitrose for Flagship Bristol Site

Mountpark has signed a lease agreement with Waitrose for a new distribution centre at Mountpark Bristol 360 in Avonmouth.

Mountpark has signed a lease agreement with Waitrose for a new distribution centre at Mountpark Bristol 360 in Avonmouth.

The 360,926 sq ft Mountpark Bristol 360 will serve as the retailer’s fifth regional distribution centre. Set to be operational by autumn 2026, the facility will enhance delivery efficiency to approximately 50 existing Waitrose stores across the south west, while also offering the capacity to support future store openings.

The facility has been rated BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and holds an EPC A+ certification. Its roof is equipped with 1,200 solar panels, generating 625 kVA of power, supported by 118 kW of Tesla battery storage. Designed with sustainability and employee wellbeing in mind, Mountpark Bristol 360 includes features such as a roof terrace, landscaped gardens, and extensive ribbon glazing to maximise natural light to the warehouse marshalling areas.

Once operational, Waitrose expects the site to help it cut supply chain emissions by 2,225 tonnes of CO₂ per year, contributing to its goal of becoming fossil fuel free by 2030 and net zero carbon by 2035.

Bart Holt-Smith, Director, Capital Markets and Development for Mountpark said: “Waitrose’s selection of Bristol 360 is a strong endorsement of our ability to deliver buildings that meet the evolving needs of modern logistics from commercial performance to environmental responsibility. We’re proud to be working with a brand of Waitrose’s calibre and delighted that our shared commitment to sustainability and quality aligns so closely. We look forward to welcoming this iconic British retailer and supporting its continued success in the region.”

Strategically located with direct access to the M49, M4, M5 and key regional freight corridors, Mountpark Bristol 360 will play a central role in servicing Waitrose’s future ambitions. The retailer is working on plans to open new convenience and full-line stores throughout the UK. Last month, it announced that a shop will be built at Brabazon in north Bristol, which is expected to open in 2027, and later this year a new convenience store will open in The Arches, Bristol.

Alison Maffin, Waitrose’s Supply Chain Director, said; “This multi-million-pound investment is an important step in modernising our supply chain and setting us up to build the capacity needed for our growth plans. It will also enable us to better serve our customers in the region, more efficiently supply our existing shops and reduce our operating costs and carbon emissions. The modern and sustainable features of Mountpark Bristol 360 make it an excellent fit for our business.”

Mountpark Bristol 360 is part of Mountpark’s expanding UK portfolio of Grade A logistics developments and is located at Central Park, Avonmouth, one of the South West’s most strategically significant distribution hubs. The forthcoming M49 Junction 1 will further enhance connectivity, providing Bristol 360 with improved access to the UK’s motorway and freight networks, and reinforcing its long-term value as a distribution base.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals