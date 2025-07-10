Panattoni secures acquisition of Haydock site for strategic North West expansion

Panattoni, Europe’s largest logistics real estate developer, has acquired a prime site in Haydock from Bericote Properties for the development of Haydock 66, a 65,890 sq ft speculative industrial and manufacturing unit, strategically located fronting the A580 East Lancashire Road and less than 1.5 miles from Junction 23 of the M6. Construction will start on site over the summer, with practical completion in Q1 2026.

This new addition to the Panattoni UK portfolio forms part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in key logistics corridors and deliver high-specification, future-proof industrial space across the country. With excellent access to Liverpool2 Deep-Water Port just 16 miles away and immediate connectivity to the A580 via a new signalised all-ways junction, the site offers outstanding local, regional and port-linked logistics reach.

Positioned at the front of to the established Haydock Industrial Estate, Haydock 66 benefits from a strong regional labour pool and immediate access to the M6, M62, and A580 corridors, making it a prime location for both national and last-mile logistics, across the Merseyside and Greater Manchester conurbations.

The speculative facility will be delivered to the highest sustainability standards, targeting both BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A certifications. The building offers 11-metre clear internal height, two level access loading doors, and six dock loading doors, including two Euro dock bays, allowing for operational flexibility. A generous 56-metre yard depth provides extensive maneuvering and loading capacity.

Haydock 66 also includes a significant level of infrastructure to support modern occupiers. The site provides 65 car parking spaces, including 14 EV charging points, four designated car share bays, and four accessible bays. There are also 11 dedicated HGV parking spaces, 36 cycle storage spaces, and four motorcycle bays. The facility is equipped with a sprinkler tank area and benefits from rooftop photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to support energy efficiency. Inside, the office accommodation will be fully fitted, and features raised access floors on the upper level to suit a range of the occupier’s needs.

Dan Burn, Head of Development, North West & Yorkshire at Panattoni comments:

“This project also reflects Panattoni’s commitment to speculative development across all tenant types, including active growth for SMEs looking to expand in the mid-box market – an increasingly vital segment in the UK’s logistics landscape. The acquisition of Haydock site enhances our strategic position in the Northwest, a region with resilient occupier demand and supply constraints for modern, sustainable industrial stock. This development opportunity provides near-term availability, top-tier sustainability credentials, and exceptional infrastructure connections, which makes it highly attractive to a wide range of potential occupiers. We are excited to bring this unit to market and continue building momentum in one of the UK’s most critical logistics regions.”

CBRE advised on the transaction and have been retained as marketing agents with Box 4 Real Estate.

For more information on this scheme, please visit: www.panattoni.co.uk/haydock

