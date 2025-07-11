Pivot completes two loans of purchasers at Escapade Silverstone Following British Grand Prix Weekend

Fresh off the back of an action-packed Formula 1 weekend at Silverstone, Pivot has completed two commercial bridging loans at the Escapade Silverstone development, an exclusive 60-unit residential scheme situated on the edge of the legendary racing circuit.

The units were secured through two separate facilities, are part of a high-end development comprising luxurious trackside homes and a private clubhouse. These residences have attracted significant attention globally and reflect the strong demand among investors and motorsport enthusiasts alike.



Both loans were structured to support the acquisition of newly constructed units. This allowed the borrowers to proceed with the purchases, begin generating rental income, and cover associated costs without delay.



With the rise in popularity of global motorsport event, Escapade Silverstone has emerged as a premium investment opportunity with strong capital growth and rental potential.



These completions reflect Pivot’s ability to deliver timely, bespoke funding solutions.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals