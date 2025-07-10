Tower Hamlets Approves £800m Regeneration of Poplar’s Teviot Estate

A major step forward has been taken in one of London’s most ambitious regeneration schemes, as the London Borough of Tower Hamlets grants planning approval for the £800 million transformation of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, East London.

The Hill Group, in partnership with housing association Poplar HARCA, has received a resolution to grant planning permission for the large-scale redevelopment, which will deliver 1,928 new homes—508 of which will be affordable. The scheme will also introduce a range of community assets, retail units, and public spaces, including a reimagined Langdon Park.

The regeneration will be delivered in four phases, with the first due to commence in 2026. Phase one will provide 475 new homes, of which 44%—comprising 140 homes for social rent and 24 for shared ownership—are classified as affordable. The first completions are anticipated by 2028.

Designed by architecture practice BPTW, the eight-hectare masterplan includes a diverse mix of studios, apartments, and family homes. The development will also feature five new public squares, green corridors, enhanced access to Langdon Park station, upgrades to Fawe Street Bridge and Limehouse Cut, and a more accessible pedestrian tunnel under the A12. Additional investment in lighting and CCTV aims to boost safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Teviot residents have played an integral role in shaping the vision and design of the masterplan through a sustained consultation process. Existing social rent tenants within the regeneration zone have been assured the right to remain at social rent levels in newly built homes—a key factor in securing strong community backing for the scheme.

Andy Hill, founder and chief executive of The Hill Group, commented:

“This is a landmark moment for Teviot and a major step forward in delivering lasting change for the community. Securing planning permission means we can now move forward with our shared vision, which prioritises creating high-quality homes and improved communal spaces that reflect the needs of residents. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Poplar HARCA and the local community to bring these plans to life.”

Paul Dooley, Director of Regeneration and Development at Poplar HARCA, added:

“We’re proud to have secured planning permission for the regeneration of Teviot—an exemplar national project shaped through genuine community partnership. This is a real win for residents who have given their time and energy to ensure this masterplan delivers what truly matters to local people.

“We’re excited to begin work and, together with Hill, build a brighter future for Teviot.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals