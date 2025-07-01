Planning Green Light for Innovation Centre Gym Conversion at Aberdeen Energy Park

Exciting Opportunity for Gym Operator as Leisure Use Approved for AM Sci Tech at Bridge of Don Site

AM Sci Tech is pleased to announce that its planning application to change the use of the Innovation Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park has been approved by Aberdeen City Council. The decision grants permission to convert the building from Class 4 (Business Use) to Class 11 (Leisure Use), paving the way for the development of a high-quality gym or fitness facility at the heart of the growing Bridge of Don community.

Located on Exploration Drive, the Innovation Centre is a modern, standalone building set over two floors and extending to approximately 14,000 sq ft (1,300 sq m). With a striking atrium, generous floorplan, high ceilings and excellent on-site parking, it offers an ideal setting for a gym operator looking to establish a presence in a vibrant and expanding area.

The approved change of use comes at a time of major residential growth in the surrounding neighbourhood. With nearly 900 new homes under construction or in the planning pipeline from developers such as Cala and Persimmon Homes, demand for accessible fitness and leisure amenities has surged. The new facility will play a key role in supporting active lifestyles and enhancing community well-being.

Gordon Pirie, Asset Manager at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, commented:

“We are delighted to have secured planning permission for the change of use at the Innovation Centre. This approval marks a major step forward in delivering a new leisure facility that supports the needs of residents and businesses alike. A gym operator will bring real added value to the park and to the wider Bridge of Don area.”

The site offers excellent connectivity to Aberdeen city centre and the wider region, with direct access to key arterial routes including the AWPR. Its location ensures convenience for both residents and the many professionals working within the business park.

The introduction of a gym aligns with AM Sci Tech’s wider vision for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks as a multi-purpose destination, home to a mix of office, industrial, and now leisure amenities. This expansion will further enhance the park’s reputation as a hub for business, health, and lifestyle.

With planning permission now secured, AM Sci Tech is actively seeking expressions of interest from gym operators and leisure providers ready to capitalise on this unique opportunity.

For more information or to discuss potential opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to contact Gordon Pirie on 07525 240 453.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

