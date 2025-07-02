KFC Targets Over 50 New UK Sites in 2025 as Part of £1.5bn Expansion Drive

KFC has announced plans to open more than 50 new restaurants across the UK in 2025, marking the next phase in a major £1.5 billion investment into its UK and Ireland estate.

The fried chicken giant, which already operates over 1,000 outlets nationwide, is aiming to significantly grow its footprint, with a long-term goal of opening 500 new sites over the next ten years. Earlier this year, the brand confirmed it will invest £466 million over the next five years to support this expansion.

As part of the strategy, KFC has also committed to refurbishing over 200 existing locations to enhance customer experience and modernise facilities.

The company has now issued updated acquisition requirements as it actively seeks new opportunities for both freehold and leasehold premises. KFC is considering a range of locations including retail and leisure parks, development sites, high street units, travel hubs, shopping centres, and food courts.

The brand is particularly focused on securing drive-through sites between 0.3 and 1.5 acres, as well as in-line units ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.

KFC’s expansion is set to span the entirety of the UK and Ireland, with a strong emphasis on accessibility and visibility. To incentivise support from property professionals, the company is offering a finder’s fee of £20,000 for suitable site introductions.

This ambitious programme reflects KFC’s continued confidence in the UK and Irish markets and its commitment to long-term growth.

