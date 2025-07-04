Regeneration framework for emerging city centre neighbourhood to get major update

Key updates to the Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) for Manchester’s East Village Central will be considered as part of a report to the Council’s executive committee next week (Tuesday 8 July).

First approved in 2022, the SRF for the East Village area – which sits within the wider Piccadilly SRF area – guides investment and development in the emerging city centre neighbourhood behind Piccadilly train station.

The 2022 SRF did not give detailed proposals for the 1.6ha former Presbar Diecastings Foundry (‘Diecast’) site, as it was expected to be a later phase of development.

This update to the East Village plan will incorporate the site as part of the long-term regeneration aspirations for this neighbourhood. This site has significant potential to deliver 1,400 new homes, significant hotel space, 12,000sqm of workspace, and 6,500sqm of retail, leisure and event space.

To note – this SRF update does not include the Stockton’s site within the East Village Central Framework area, which remains governed by the previously agreed 2022 East Village Central SRF document.

East Village Central opportunity

The update to the SRF, covering the former Diecasting Foundry site, provides the opportunity to deliver new homes and commercial space, with complementary leisure amenities for existing residents in the immediate vicinity.

The vision set out within the draft framework is to create a unique, vibrant and green neighbourhood in the city centre supporting a mix of uses to create a welcoming and inclusive space. A distinct character and sense of place will be developed inspired by the history of the area through a sustainable reuse and repurpose approach.

Approximately 40% of the site area could be used to create an inclusive green public space that encourages community participation and interaction, including pop up events.

The site will improve connectivity through the site and to neighbouring communities through improved walking and cycling routes together with interconnected green spaces. Sustainability will be embedded throughout the lifecycle of development, implementing green practices throughout the process.

The site is envisioned as a hub for commerce and community, building on the tech hub already established in the area, new leisure opportunities, and local amenities that will prioritise local suppliers and independent businesses.

A new purpose-built building will provide a long-term home for the current Diecast hospitality venue, which will also enable the site to be designed to manage any potential impact on local residents. Development will be coordinated and phased to ensure the venue can continue to operate through the duration of the regeneration of the area.

Former Stockton’s Furniture site

A planning application for the former Stockton’s furniture site has also now been submitted to the Council with proposals to deliver 758 apartments and 45,000sq ft of office space. This development will be complemented by 55% of the site being developed for new public space.

Read the East Village Central SRF report in full

Consultation on the SRF update is expected to begin in mid July 2025.

Leader of the Council Bev Craig said:

“The neighbourhoods behind Piccadilly train station offer some of the most exciting regeneration opportunities in our city centre to continue our sustainable growth agenda – creating opportunities for new jobs, new homes and new green spaces in the heart of our city.

“The East Village Central vision – with new homes, workspace and leisure uses – is an important part this and we have an incredible opportunity to create a vibrant, sustainable destination with a unique sense of place. This area will celebrate the city’s industrial past while creating opportunities for our city’s residents into the future.

“And importantly this will be a green neighbourhood with interconnected public spaces that help bring people together, seamlessly connected to the wider city centre, to create a thriving place for everyone.”

