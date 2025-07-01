Robertson breaks ground on Greater Manchester fire station

Construction has officially commenced on a community fire station rebuild in Whitefield for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), led by Robertson Construction North West.

Located on Bury New Road, the new Whitefield Community Fire Station is part of GMFRS’s £38m Estates Improvement Programme and is thoughtfully designed to support the next generation of emergency response. The new-build station will feature a reconfigured, more accessible layout and will be equipped with sustainable facilities, creating a modern fire station for the local community and beyond.

Work began in May with the demolition of the existing station, clearing the way for the two-storey building that will benefit from a revitalised appliance bay, a state-of-the-art training tower, improved landscaping, and upgraded parking facilities.

Material from the demolition has been repurposed to create the substrate for the new station, resulting in minimum waste leaving the site. The project has been designed to achieve BREAAM Excellent and will feature 47 solar panels.

Whitefield is one of several fire stations being rebuilt across Greater Manchester. Robertson took over as main contractor for delivering both Whitefield and Blackley in March, after the previous contractor went into administration. This process was completed thoroughly and without delay and construction is now back on track.

The new stations will include sustainable heating and lighting systems to support Greater Manchester’s target to become a carbon neutral city-region by 2038.

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “GMFRS has been making strong progress over recent years and the improvements to our estate will only solidify this and push us further forward.

“Our investment in our estate will create facilities the community can engage with and be proud of. We’re determined that there won’t be any reduction in fire cover across Greater Manchester, and that’s why we’re investing in new stations and additional fire engines. Communities can be confident that there will no effect on the standard and level of service while these vital rebuilds take place.”

Paul Coyle, Commercial Director, Robertson Construction North West, said: “Robertson has been involved in delivering projects for the blue light sector for many years across the UK. Working with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service we will be providing a modern, high-quality facility which will enhance emergency response capabilities and meet the evolving needs of the community.

“Using modern construction techniques designed to improve efficiency, quality and sustainability, we will be contributing to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s Estates Improvement Programme and the region’s ambition to become a carbon neutral city-region by 2038. We will also extend our work further into the community, as a responsible contractor, we are committed to creating community wealth through the provision of local employment opportunities, supporting skills development and local engagement.”

Dave Russel, Chief Fire Officer, GMFRS, said: “The beginning of construction on our second new-build community fire station is very exciting. These new fire stations will provide a positive and engaging presence in their local communities while giving our staff modern facilities.

“I am proud of all the work that has gone into our estates programme, building an estate that is fit for a modern Greater Manchester.” The new-look fire station is set to be complete by October 2026, with Whitefield’s firefighters working from a temporary station on Bury New Road, ensuring the community will receive the same level of cover while the work takes place.

