Turner & Townsend and Pick Everard Win Key Roles on Future Prisons Programme

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has appointed Turner & Townsend and Pick Everard to lead two major workstreams on its Future Prison Supply Service framework, supporting the delivery of modern, efficient and future-ready custodial facilities across England and Wales.

Under the new four-year agreement, Turner & Townsend will serve as cost management service (CMS) provider, bringing commercial oversight, cost assurance and budgetary support across all RIBA stages for the MoJ’s Future Prison Estate Strategy, Acquisition and Pipeline (FPESAP) programme.

Meanwhile, Pick Everard has been named as the sole supplier for client designer services, tasked with leading the design of both new-build and refurbishment projects throughout the prison estate. Their appointment continues a long-standing relationship with the MoJ, having previously led the development of the reference design for new prisons — a blueprint now widely adopted across multiple sites.

In addition to these appointments, a collaboration of AtkinsRéalis, Arcadis and Mott MacDonald will provide project and programme management, information management, and health and safety advisory services across the framework.

Chris Sargent, managing director for real estate UK at Turner & Townsend, said the appointment reflected the firm’s deep understanding of the MoJ’s transformation priorities: “We are proud to play a vital role in delivering cost-effective, high-quality prison infrastructure that supports public safety and rehabilitation efforts.”

Pick Everard operations director Jon Parry added: “Our expertise in the justice sector ensures we are delivering designs that are not only robust and secure, but adaptable to future pressures. This appointment strengthens a relationship with the MoJ that now spans decades.”

Together, the consultancy team will help shape a new generation of UK prison infrastructure focused on safety, sustainability, and resilience.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals