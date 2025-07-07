Scotch Corner Designer Village Secures 19 New Brands Ahead of 2027 Opening

The much-anticipated Scotch Corner Designer Village, a major outlet shopping destination currently under development in North Yorkshire, has announced the addition of 19 new retail and food brands to its growing tenant line-up.

Set to open in spring 2027, the centre is strategically located at the Scotch Corner junction near Darlington. With these latest additions, the development is now 82% pre-let and will feature a total of 73 stores upon completion.

Newly confirmed retailers include prominent names such as Guess, Castore, Monsoon, Jack & Jones, Molton Brown, Brook Taverner, White Stuff, Haribo, Lindt, Superdry, Radley London, Hobbs, Phase Eight, and M&S. These brands will join an already impressive roster including Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Skechers, Clarks, Moss, and Dune London.

The scheme’s food and beverage offer is also expanding, with Pizza Express, Pret A Manger, 200º Coffee, Knoops, and Slim Chickens joining previously announced operators Wagamama and Five Guys.

Sarah Hodkinson, leasing director at Scotch Corner Designer Village, commented:

“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm shown by both major retail brands and the local community. Dozens of high-profile names have committed to the project, signalling strong confidence in our vision and delivering a positive story for the region and the wider North of England.”

Beyond retail, the development will include 2,000 car parking spaces with electric vehicle charging points, a new fuel filling station, and several drive-through dining options. Plans are also in place for a significant on-site film and television facility, totalling 329,914 sq ft.

