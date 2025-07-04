Store Upgrades Fuel Impressive Growth at Livingston Designer Outlet

Livingston Designer Outlet in Scotland has reported strong sales growth among retailers that have recently invested in store refurbishments and upgrades.

A standout example is premium kitchenware brand Le Creuset, which relocated to a larger unit in November 2024. Since the move, the brand has seen a notable uplift in performance, recording a 48% year-on-year increase in sales across November and December, along with a 33% rise in footfall during the same period.

This positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2025, with Le Creuset achieving a 42% year-on-year growth in sales, a 31% increase in footfall, and a 7% improvement in its sales conversion rate.

Nicky Lovell, Head of Outlets and Retail Business Development at Global Mutual, commented:

“The performance of Le Creuset at Livingston Designer Outlet clearly demonstrates the value of reinvestment in outlet retail. For brands aiming to remain relevant and attractive to customers, upgrading their store environments is essential. The outlet sector continues to gain momentum, and it’s exciting to see major global brands investing in destinations like Livingston. These refurbishments underline that outlet shopping is firmly positioned at the heart of many of the world’s most dynamic retail strategies—and we are proud to play a part in that.”

