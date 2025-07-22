Shaftesbury Capital signs Charlotte Tilbury in latest addition to Carnaby Street

Shaftesbury Capital has announced that Charlotte Tilbury, the internationally recognised make-up, fragrance, and skincare retailer, will join Soho’s latest line-up of new brands later this year, opening in an anchor gateway unit to the globally renowned Carnaby Street.

Visitors can expect the brand’s highly coveted range of award-winning skincare, makeup, and fragrance through a personalised experience and tailored expert advice from Charlotte Tilbury’s pro-make-up artists. Spanning 4,200 sq ft with a prominent frontage, the unit is located at one of the busiest entrance points to Carnaby Street, giving Charlotte Tilbury a huge presence at the top of the iconic shopping destination, and placing them alongside other recent arrivals, including PURESEOUL, TALA,and Farm Rio.

Charlotte Tilbury has already made a significant impact on Shaftesbury Capital’s West End portfolio, with the recent opening of its upsized flagship store in Covent Garden, which tripled in size at the end of last year. Its upcoming space in Soho reflects the leading landlord’s ability to deliver a solid foundation for in-demand retailers to thrive, and the collaborative relationship it fosters and retains with brands to support expansion.

William Oliver, Director of Retail & Restaurant Leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, said: “Carnaby Street is known for being home to some of the best, internationally recognised brands that the retail industry has to offer. It is a vibrant hub of high-quality, sought-after names that resonate with its London consumers, just as much as the huge volume of domestic and international visitors Carnaby Street attracts. Charlotte Tilbury is theatrical and immersive, something that mirrors the foundation and heritage of Carnaby Street, and its global appeal and innovative approach are the qualities we look for, to ensure we deliver the elevated retail experience people have come to expect here.”

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, President, Chairwoman, Chief Creative Officer, & Founder Of Charlotte Tilbury said: “London’s limitless spirit of creativity and self-expression is so inspiring! From the early days of my career as a make up artist setting beauty trends at the seminal shows of London Fashion Week through to launching my first ever counter at Selfridges – the city has played such an integral part in my career. It’s the city where I opened my first ever Beauty Wonderland, and Covent Garden is now home to my biggest flagship store – it’s an innovative, immersive hub of beauty education, expertise and artistry, a re-imagining of the customer experience. In London, you can dare to dream it, dare to believe it and dare to do it!”

This news follows the recent announcement of a series of landmark retail openings in Soho, the globally renowned destination now home to debut locations for TALA and Autry, new flagships for Farm Rio and PURESEOUL, and pop-ups for emerging brands De La Vali and Speltham.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals