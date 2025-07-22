EG On the Move Accelerates UK Expansion with 150 Sites and New Property Push

EG On the Move, founded in 2023 by Zuber Issa and Imraan Patel following the restructuring of EG Group’s UK operations, is rapidly establishing itself as a major force in the UK’s forecourt and convenience retail sector. The company now operates over 150 sites nationwide and employs around 4,500 people.

To fuel its next phase of growth, EG On the Move has appointed commercial property advisor Colliers to secure more than 120 new roadside sites over the next three years. The business is targeting locations ranging from 0.35 to 10 acres, with a preference for high-traffic areas such as A-road junctions, edge-of-town retail parks, and other prominent roadside plots.

The company’s expansion strategy focuses on locations suitable for drive-through formats, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, petrol filling stations, and convenience retail. It is acquiring sites on behalf of a number of leading food and drink brands, including Starbucks, Greggs, Subway, Popeyes, Chaiiwala, and Sbarro.

In addition to roadside plots, EG On the Move is also seeking retail units of up to 1,500 sq ft in high-footfall areas, such as university campuses, transport hubs, and town centre leisure districts.

The latest expansion drive follows the company’s acquisition of 98 forecourts from Applegreen in early 2025, increasing its total portfolio to 151 forecourt sites and over 200 foodservice concessions. The deal also included a fuel card business, strengthening its offer to both consumers and fleet customers.

EG On the Move’s continued investment reflects broader trends in the UK’s forecourt landscape—namely, consolidation, a growing shift towards EV infrastructure, and the rise of convenience-led retail as part of the roadside experience.

