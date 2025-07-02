SITECH supports UK transition to renewable energy on substation project

Advanced construction technology specialist, SITECH UK & Ireland, has played a major role in supporting Hunter Environmental, a division of Hunter Plant Hire, during the delivery of complex infrastructure works for a major renewable energy scheme in Worcestershire.

The project, a 132kV substation at the JBM Doverdale Solar Farm, is now in its final stages, with only the retaining wall and dress stone finish remaining. Once complete, the substation will support the site’s connection to the National Grid. This connection will enable the transmission of clean energy to the grid, supporting the UK’s transition to renewable power.

Hunter Environmental provides contract services, labour, landscaping and agriculture services across utilities, civil engineering and land remediation sectors. To support the Doverdale project, Hunter Environmental partnered with SITECH to deploy GPS-enabled dozers for high-accuracy grading and UAV drone technology for up-to-date site surveying.

Liam Omalley, Director at Hunter Plant Hire, said: “With support from SITECH, the Doverdale project highlighted our capability in delivering technically demanding energy infrastructure. SITECH ensured our dozers were fully equipped with Trimble® machine control, and that our operators received full training as they began work with topsoil stripping and preparation, installing stone fill to create a stable working platform to support operations.

“Trimble machine control technology helped our operators improve labour efficiency when laying reinforced concrete (RC) foundations, and during the integration of ducting and drainage systems. The centimetre-level accuracy of the technology was also a vital asset during the installation of a CESS tank and rainwater harvesting system to manage runoff and maximise sustainability. Another key element where the technology helped with vital precision was the construction of the NGED control room, designed to house critical operational and monitoring equipment for the substation.



“The Trimble positioning systems provided the team with accurate 3D visualisations which improved visibility, safety and productivity in the installation of a 400m long 132kV cable route. This required accurate excavation, trenching and cable-pulling to establish a robust grid connection. Communications ducting and associated infrastructure were also laid to ensure operational connectivity.”



The Doverdale 132kV substation is crucial to stepping down high-voltage electricity from transmission lines at the Doverdale Solar Farm to lower voltages for distribution. SITECH provided not just the technology but also comprehensive support and training, introducing Hunter Environmental to the Trimble Stratus platform for advanced UAV-based site monitoring.

Phillip Matchett, Technical Sales Representative at SITECH UK & Ireland said: “We worked closely with Hunter Environmental to support them in choosing the right kit to meet the needs of the project, as well as setting up the machines and supporting operators in how to use it effectively.

“By adopting high-quality drone surveying technology with Trimble Stratus, Hunter Environmental has been able to make use of real-time, accurate progress tracking, detailed site surveys and access to frequent volume data around stockpiles, excavations and other site features. The use of real-time positioning systems and automated machine control has also contributed to reduced fuel consumption and minimised material waste, alongside fewer reworks and improved accuracy.



“Our partnership with Hunter Environmental, and the integration of digital tools with on-the-ground expertise, has helped ensure consistent quality, precision and safety on this project, which is all the more meaningful given it is an essential piece of infrastructure in supporting the UK’s transition to renewable energy.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals