Superdrug Expansion and New Arrival Boost Metrocentre’s Retail Mix

Metrocentre in Gateshead has secured two significant retail deals, with Superdrug set to open its largest store in the region and Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene preparing to launch its first outlet at the scheme.

Superdrug will upsize its unit within the centre’s Red Mall to 10,000 sq ft, marking a 31% increase on its previous space. The upgraded store will feature the brand’s latest concept, including treatment studios and cosmetic services, as well as new signage, flooring, ceiling tiles, and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The enhanced space will strengthen Superdrug’s position as a wellness anchor in the Red Mall, joining leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Zara, Flannels, River Island, and upcoming arrivals Stradivarius and Urban Outfitters.

Meanwhile, in the Lower Green Mall, Søstrene Grene has signed for a 5,000 sq ft unit opposite Next. Known for its Scandinavian-inspired home décor, furniture, crafts and gift items, the retailer will join an established line-up that includes ProCook, Clarks, and Holland & Barrett.

Ben Cox, director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, asset manager of Metrocentre, said:

“We firmly believe that creating growth opportunities for existing brands is paramount to not just a successful tenant mix, but the overall visitor experience. Superdrug will be benefiting from that after years of success, delivering a greater range of services and products in a better and more enhanced environment. The arrival of Søstrene Grene will also elevate the centre, with both retailers highlighting confidence in our destination as we provide even more reasons for people to visit and uphold our position as the go-to destination in the North East.”

These latest signings follow continued investment in Metrocentre, including a full refurbishment of Boots’ 40,000 sq ft unit, as well as new openings for Kuoni, Muffin Break, and the regional debut of Clinton’s new store format.

Lunson Mitchenall and Time Retail Partners represent Metrocentre on leasing.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals