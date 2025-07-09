TALO Appoints New Head of Operations to Drive Growth of Offsite Solutions for Ultra-Low Energy Housing

Offsite housing specialist TALO has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Darren Pace as its new Head of Operations.

He joins TALO as part of its continued expansion to further accelerate the delivery of ultra-low energy housing across the UK. His role is to enhance the client journey post-planning, including offsite manufacturing and site installation.

Darren brings around 30 years of experience to his new role, having worked in both timber-framed construction and MMC for a number of industry leaders. Most recently, he led the construction of luxury homes in the Cotswolds for a global developer, which used timber offsite technology.

At TALO, Darren will lead all aspects of project delivery, working closely with developer clients and housebuilders, their design teams, and TALO’s offsite manufacturing and logistics operations to ensure seamless project delivery to exceptional standards.

Bengt Magnussen, Commercial Director at TALO:

“Darren’s deep operational knowledge of all types of housing delivery, together with his passion for improving outcomes, is exactly what we need to help scale TALO’s impact. With his project leadership and a series of other new appointments, we are strengthening the entire product lifecycle – from design to delivery – and ensuring our clients benefit from an integrated, high-quality experience that lends itself very well to repeat business.”

Darren Pace, Head of Operations at TALO:

“TALO is doing something genuinely different. I have worked extensively with a number of different timber-framed systems for three decades, and the standard way of doing things has barely changed in that time. The housebuilding industry still uses wet timber and so has to accept shrinkage, cracking and weather-related delays. But that shouldn’t be the norm.

TALO’s entirely dry, high-performance system avoids all of that. It is about speed, consistency, and quality. I am excited to help our clients deliver better homes, more quickly – ultra-low energy homes that exceed Passivhaus standards, and that aren’t handed over with snag lists. I also feel passionately about TALO’s wider vision to eradicate fuel poverty.”

TALO’s panelised timber superstructure is currently manufactured in Finland using slow grown, dry Nordic timber. The system arrives on site complete with insulation, triple glazing, and internal plaster boarding. This dry, closed-panel solution ensures homes are watertight within days – not weeks – enabling faster fitout and higher performance for air tightness and insulation.

As Head of Operations, Darren will work closely with TALO’s commercial and design teams to ensure a seamless transition from project inception to handover. Together, they will give housebuilding clients a streamlined pathway to achieve better quality, ultra-low energy housing with less risk, cost efficiency, fewer trades on site, shorter build times, faster return on investment and earlier occupation.

TALO partners with residential developers, housebuilders and architects to deliver homes that radically exceed UK Building Regulations and the new Future Homes Standard – at no cost premium. Applications include homes for market sale, private rent, shared ownership and affordable housing.

TALO’s solutions for low rise housing include the highly engineered timber superstructure, energy package and standardised foundations to enhance build quality, and deliver outstanding energy performance, verified by independent testing.

For more information about TALO’s timber offsite solutions for housebuilders and property developers, see www.talo.co.uk or email hello@talo.co.uk.

