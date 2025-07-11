Transformative project delivers 204 modern apartments in Hammersmith

A transformative project to deliver more than 200 modern apartments has been completed within the regenerated Civic Campus in Hammersmith.

The exciting joint venture by housing association A2Dominion and Hammersmith & Fulham Council forms part of a renewal project on King Street, providing hundreds of new homes, commercial units and public spaces for the local community centered around Civic Campus, the regenerated Grade-II listed Town Hall.

The ambitious scheme built by Ardmore Construction Group comprises of 204 apartments, with more than 50 percent of the homes classed as genuinely affordable for local residents.

The scheme provides a mix of housing types to accommodate a range of living styles, from single occupants, to couples, and families. The one-to-three-bedroom apartments were designed by Rogers, Stirk, Harbour & Partners and delivered by PRC Architects, focusing on open-plan layouts.

Low energy appliances, solar panels and a ground source heat pump substantially reduces on-site energy demand and helps to improve the sustainability of the scheme. Each apartment also has its own outside space, including private balconies overlooking the new civic square, and there is also a residents’ roof terrace providing stunning views of the River Thames and Hammersmith Bridge.

Chris Ives, Managing Director of Development & Regeneration at A2Dominion, said: “We are delighted to complete the latest phase of homes in this iconic neighbourhood with our partners at Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

“The high-quality apartments bring much-needed affordable housing to this area of the capital and we look forward to delivering more homes and community spaces for the people in Hammersmith to enjoy.”

The transformative renewal project is centred around the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Hammersmith Town Hall.

The vibrant mixed-use Civic Campus incorporates a public plaza, rooftop bar and restaurants, a new four screen cinema, as well as community art and event spaces to celebrate the area’s heritage as an arts and culture hub.

The residential offering comprises of 69 affordable rented units managed by A2Dominion Homes Limited, 36 shared ownership units and 99 private units sold by FABRICA by A2Dominion.

Silver DCC were appointed as A2Dominion’s Employers’ Agent.

For more information on Civic Campus, please visit https://www.civiccampus.london/ For more information about the homes available for sale, please visit http://artisi.london/

