Vistry secures planning for final phase of 1,001-home development in Bexhill-on-Sea

Vistry Group, one of the UK’s leading providers of affordable and mixed-tenure homes, has received planning approval for the final phase of its major residential development in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex.

Under the plans approved by Rother District Council, the latest phase will deliver 354 new homes, including 87 affordable homes – comprising 31 for affordable rent and 56 for shared ownership – which have been forward sold to CBRE Investment Management’s UK Affordable Housing Fund. The remaining 267 homes will be for open market sale and delivered under Vistry’s Bovis and Linden Homes brands.

Enabling and infrastructure works for the final phase are due to begin later this year, with the first homes expected to be completed in 2026.

The development will offer high-quality housing across a range of tenures, designed to meet local needs. A strong focus has also been placed on green infrastructure and placemaking, with access to existing and new open spaces, walking and cycling routes, and connections to local services.

Located to the east of Bexhill, the wider strategic development will now provide a total of 1,001 homes. It forms part of a long-term plan to support housing growth across the region and contribute to the creation of a sustainable new community.

Brendan Evans, Managing Director at Vistry Kent, commented: “Securing planning for the final phase of our Bexhill development is a landmark moment for our team. This scheme has already made a significant contribution to meeting housing demand in East Sussex, and this final phase will bring even more high-quality, energy-efficient homes to the area. We’re proud to be delivering a mixed-tenure community that supports local people, in partnership with CBRE Investment Management.”

Andrew Davey, Fund Manager, UK Affordable Housing Fund at CBRE Investment Management, added: “This latest acquisition of 87 affordable homes builds on the 153 homes we secured in Bexhill last year, reinforcing our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable housing in the local community. Through our UK Affordable Housing Fund, we are proud to be deploying institutional capital to address the chronic undersupply of affordable homes, while generating long-term, stable returns for our investors. We’re pleased to be extending our partnership with Vistry on this important scheme, which aligns with our ambition to create sustainable, inclusive communities across the UK.”

