Kent site managers for Barratt David Wilson Homes win national awards for quality

Four Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes site managers across several Kent developments including Roman Walk, The Poppies, Saxon Fields and Aylesham Park have won a top national award for the quality homes they are building.

Neil Johnson at Roman Walk, Mark Dyson at The Poppies, Sarwar Mohamad at Saxon Fields and Mark Fairman at Aylesham Park have won a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC). Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total there have been 115 Pride in the Job Quality Achievements awarded to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes site managers, which marks the 21st year in a row that the housebuilder has won more than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes sees building high quality homes for its customers.

The award acknowledges the very best site managers across the country based on their technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. Each site manager is celebrated for their role in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to the highest standards.

Natalie Perry, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Kent, commented: “It is fantastic that as a region we have received a high rate of Pride in the Job awards. It goes to show the high quality standards of our homes and the site team that works to provide them. Our division can feel proud that we have contributed to yet another win for the housebuilder, taking first place once again for the 21st year in a row.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes being awarded 5-stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. This is the 16th year in a row that Barratt Homes and David Wilson customers have rated it as a 5-star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

Barratt David Wilson Kent is selling a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes at Roman Walk, Saxon Fields, The Poppies and Aylesham Park, with prices starting from £307,995.

To find out more about Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8502 / 0333 3558 503.

