Weber and CMS Danskin Acoustics launch new acoustic floor systems incorporating REGUPOL

Saint-Gobain Weber and REGUPOL in partnership with CMS Danskin Acoustics have collaborated to develop, test and launch a suite of new impact sound insulation floor systems designed to reduce sound transmission. The new ‘weberfloor acoustic systems’ can be used to meet challenging acoustics targets across both new construction and refurbishment projects, including residential, healthcare, commercial and leisure schemes.

Aimed at making acoustic floor system specification more straightforward for architects, acousticians, contractors and installers who are designing and delivering developments where controlling impact sound is required or desired, the new weberfloor acoustic systems work with most floor finishes, such as LVT, sheet vinyl, laminate, timber, ceramic tiles and carpet.

The collaboration draws together Weber’s flooring screed expertise developed over more than 40 years, REGUPOL’s cutting-edge acoustic product technology and the strengths of leading acoustic insulation supplier CMS Danskin Acoustics. The capabilities of the three respected brands have been combined to offer the construction market this new, wide range of fully tested acoustic flooring options.

Fully tested for compatibility, the weberfloor acoustic systems unite Weber screeds and smoothing/levelling compounds with REGUPOL impact sound insulating membranes for both under screed and over screed applications to reduce noise transmission. Each component of the system is equally important in achieving the specified acoustic performance.

Acoustic under screed and over screed system product selectors are clearly outlined in Weber’s new Acoustic Flooring Solutions brochure, which can be downloaded at https://www.uk.weber/weberfloor-acoustic-systems. The systems are also shown on CMS Danskin Acoustics’ website at https://www.cmsdanskin.co.uk/weber/ . Product specific technical data sheets are available from Weber and from CMS Danskin Acoustics.

“In today’s construction landscape, where noise pollution is a concern, the need for effective sound insulation is critical. This is where weberfloor acoustic systems will come into play by offering solutions designed to improve the acoustic quality of spaces,” says Ian Dennis, Weber’s National Flooring Manager.

“With three market leaders at the heart of these new acoustic systems, this is a significant development,” explains UK REGUPOL consultant Jamie Symons. “The market can be assured of the compatibility and integrity of the weberfloor acoustic systems, making product selection much simpler.”

Andy Hayes, technical manager at CMS Danskin Acoustics and Associate Member of the IoA, adds, “The extensive development and testing work at the foundation of these systems means that, when specifying the weberfloor acoustic systems, the market can be confident in achieving both effective acoustic performance and excellent loading performance with minimal construction height.”

The weberfloor acoustic systems are supported by a fully trained team of specification and technical managers who can guide clients throughout their specification and installation journey.

Training, including CPD modules for architects and installers, will be announced shortly.

