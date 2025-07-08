Wingstop Expands Further with New Westfield London Restaurant

Wingstop has continued its rapid UK expansion with the launch of a new restaurant at Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush.

Situated on the Lower Mall, the new 3,379 sq ft venue offers seating for over 136 diners and marks another significant step in the fried chicken chain’s strategic growth across the capital. It follows the brand’s global flagship opening at Westfield Stratford City last year.

The Westfield London branch serves Wingstop’s signature selection of wings, tenders, and burgers, complemented by an array of sides, milkshakes, desserts, and beers.

Chris Sherriff, CEO of Wingstop UK, commented:

“We’re thrilled to open at Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, the UK’s largest shopping centre. This launch builds on the success of our Stratford flagship and represents the next milestone in our London expansion. With demand for our flavours at an all-time high, 2025 is shaping up to be an exceptional year. A huge thank you goes out to our loyal customers and our teams for making this possible.”

Wingstop first entered the UK market in 2018 and has rapidly grown its presence. Earlier this year, the brand announced its most ambitious pipeline to date, with plans to launch over 20 new sites across the UK in 2025.

