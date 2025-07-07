Travelodge begins construction on new hotel in Loughton

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel brand, which operates over 610 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, has officially commenced construction of a new 100-room hotel in Loughton.

Conveniently located just off the M11 with easy access to the M25, the new hotel is an 8-minute walk from Debden Underground Station, offering direct Central line services into central London. For those travelling by car, the hotel provides on-site parking and is around a 30-minute drive from Stansted Airport. Guests can also enjoy nearby retail and dining at Epping Forest Shopping Park, along with easy access to the open green spaces of Epping Forest.

The hotel will feature Travelodge’s new premium design, including a modern reception area, next-generation rooms, and the stylish new 85 Bar Café – designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike.

Part of a wider mixed-use scheme that includes office and self-storage space, the standalone hotel is being delivered by Higgins Group as the developer and Barnes Construction as the principal contractor.

As Travelodge continues to grow its portfolio across the UK, the Loughton hotel represents a strategic addition to the portfolio, helping to meet growing demand for affordable accommodation within easy reach of London. The new hotel will also contribute to the local economy through job creation and increased visitor footfall.

Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director comments: “We’re excited to begin construction on our new hotel in Loughton, further strengthening our presence across the Greater London area. This is a prime location for commuters, shoppers, and visitors, and our hotel will provide a well-connected, great-value base for all types of travellers.

We’re pleased to see work now underway and look forward to welcoming guests when the hotel opens at the end of next year.”

Declan Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Higgins Group, comments, “We’re really pleased that work is now underway on the new Travelodge at our Langston Road site. This marks a significant step forward in the wider redevelopment of the site.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals