Work completes on transformation of derelict railway arches in a key regeneration area in Greater Manchester

Architectural practice Stephen George + Partners (SGP) has announced that work has completed on a scheme in Salford, Greater Manchester, that has seen the redevelopment of previously derelict railway arches into new destinations for businesses to occupy.

Triton Construction was appointed as main contractor for the scheme late last year, following a receipt by the Arch Company of planning consent.

image credit Stephen George + Partners

Alan Soper, Studio Director at SGP, comments: “We are delighted to see work complete on the transformation of these historical arch structures into spaces for businesses to develop and thrive. Located in a key area of regeneration and renewal within Greater Manchester, The Arch Company’s investment will help to provide new spaces where businesses can thrive.”

As design architect for the scheme SGP has drawn on both its technical expertise and strong track record working with historic buildings to create contemporary spaces, which nod to the industrial heritage of the arches. The scheme includes new glazed frontages, new services and drainage and internal lining to make the accommodation dry and ready for new businesses to occupy. The design incorporates high-quality materials that have restored an attractive appearance to the elevations on Norton Street, creating a parade of arches that will appeal to a range of businesses.

Working in partnership with SGP, multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard provided structural, civil, and MEP engineering services to support the transformation of the arches.

Matt Barron, Associate Structural Engineer at Pick Everard, commented: “The refurbishment of the arches required a sensitive approach to ensure the integrity of the existing structure was maintained while enabling the modifications required for the project. With careful coordination of the structural interventions within the existing arch structures, our team worked closely with SGP to achieve the architectural design intent for the arch spaces. It’s been a fantastic project to be a part of, and we look forward to seeing these rejuvenated spaces contribute to the benefit of the local area.”

image credit Stephen George + Partners

SGP’s design has sought to overcome a number of technical, environmental and planning constraints that are inherent within existing urban infrastructure of this type, as Alan Soper explains: “By any standards, arches are not a ‘normal’ building type and realising the potential of these spaces takes experience and good technical know-how if we are to refurbish them to modern occupancy standards.”

Norton Street is just one of several projects on which SGP is working with The Arch Company, with a number now on site or completed. In London, work has already been completed on the redevelopment of six vacant railway arches on Witan Street into high-specification commercial premises for light industrial use; while on America Street in Southwark, work has completed on the transformation of four dilapidated railway arches into commercial spaces.

For further information visit www.thearchco.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals