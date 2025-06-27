Ernest Park Breaks Ground on £100m+ Basildon Regeneration Scheme

Construction has officially commenced on a major residential-led development in Basildon, as contractor Ernest Park begins work on a £100 million-plus project for Orwell Real Estate and Canadian firm Starlight Investments.

Following months of demolition and site preparation, building work is now underway on the transformative scheme, located within Basildon’s wider £600 million town centre regeneration masterplan. The development, comprising three mid-rise blocks, will deliver 492 build-to-rent homes, alongside 1,218 sqm of shared residential amenities and 1,652 sqm of commercial space.

“This development marks a major step forward in the regeneration of Basildon town centre and provides exactly the kind of high-quality, future-focused housing we want to see in our borough,” said Councillor Gavin Callaghan, Leader of Basildon Council.

“Our ambition has always been to create a modern, vibrant town centre that works for everyone — from young professionals and families to local businesses. This project brings that vision closer to reality, delivering hundreds of much-needed new homes and commercial opportunities in the heart of Basildon.”

The scheme is being delivered by Ernest Park as the main contractor, on behalf of Orwell Real Estate and real estate investment and asset management company Starlight Investments. Technical consultancy Rund is supporting the project with pre- and post-contract due diligence, principal consultancy, and clerk of works services.

“This milestone marks an exciting chapter for Basildon and in our collaboration with Starlight Investments,” said Neil Strelitz, Founder of Orwell Real Estate.

“Together, we are delivering a thoughtfully designed scheme that embodies the future of rental living and supports the development of a thriving, dynamic urban community.”

Starlight currently has nine build-to-rent developments underway across six UK cities, comprising a total of 4,000 rental units.

