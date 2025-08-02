2-Work & Glenbrook Announce New Leeds City Centre Workspace

Flexible workspace provider 2-Work has announced it will open its fourth flexible office space in the heart of Leeds city centre, in partnership with the building’s owner, Glenbrook.

2-Work St Albions will open towards the end of September in the Grade II listed Albion Court, a former church institute with stunning gothic revival architecture, located in the bustling shopping district and just a short walk from Leeds rail station.

Following a comprehensive, design-led refurbishment, St Albions will offer 8,000 sq ft of coworking space, meeting rooms, and private offices across two floors, creating a high-quality, flexible environment for start-ups, growing businesses, and established teams seeking a central base with both character and convenience.

The move marks the next phase of growth for the award-winning provider, which now operates four workspaces across Leeds, as well as a further location at Tileyard North in Wakefield.

The expansion comes in response to rising demand for flexible, community-driven spaces that support hybrid working and the growth of SMEs across the region, with Leeds being named as the 6th most popular location for coworking in the country.

“We started in Leeds during the pandemic with aspirations to support businesses,” said Gal Leslie, Director at 2-Work. “Little did we know that this would turn into a growth in the region enabling us to support all types of businesses from start-ups to corporates and beyond. Watching these businesses thrive due to their need for flexible, collaborative, forward-thinking workspaces has been the key driver for our expansion plans. Long may it continue.”

Olivia McDowell, Senior Asset Manager of Glenbrook, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome 2-Work to Albion Court. Their professional flex space offering not only expands the range of studios available but also brings valuable new amenities for our existing tenants. This collaboration between landlord and flex offer marks an exciting step in creating a vibrant, inspiring workplace community here at Albion Court.”

Further details on 2-Work’s locations and upcoming openings can be found at www.2-work.co.uk, or by emailing st.albions@2-work.co.uk

