A Bridge to the Future: Aecom Unveils Striking Alperton Canal Crossing

Aecom has revealed its vision for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge in Alperton, northwest London, as part of a £5 million regeneration project designed to improve connectivity and promote active travel.

The bridge will span the Grand Union Canal, linking residents of the Grand Union development to the towpath on the southwestern side, the Abbey Estate, and the Park Royal employment hub. Brent Council has now launched a public consultation on the proposals, inviting feedback from the community.

The design features a sweeping, curved structure supported by slender steel columns that echo the vertical lines of surrounding tree trunks, allowing the bridge to sit harmoniously within its natural environment. The four-metre-wide deck will be framed by steel girders and lined with 1.5-metre-high repeating steel fins, providing both safety and visual rhythm.

Constructed from low-maintenance weathering steel, the bridge will develop a warm, rust-coloured patina over time, paying homage to the site’s industrial heritage. Its ‘half-through’ deck design offers structural efficiency with a reduced depth, shortening ramp lengths to enhance accessibility and lessen environmental impact.

“We wanted to create a bridge that reflects its unique location and integrates seamlessly with the landscape,” explained Erik Behrens, Aecom’s architecture director. “It will provide a sculptural, natural journey with views across the canal and into the tree canopy. The raw finish of the weathering steel adds authenticity, connecting the area’s industrial past with a modern, dynamic structure.”

Project manager Jack Summerhayes highlighted the technical and environmental considerations behind the scheme. “The half-through deck allows for a shallower profile and shorter ramps, improving accessibility while minimising disruption to habitats. Designing in such a constrained and sensitive site requires innovative thinking, and our integrated team is bringing together expertise in engineering, architecture, landscape and ecology to ensure the bridge is functional, durable, and environmentally responsive.”

To minimise construction impact, all major components—excluding the foundations—will be fabricated offsite and lifted into place, reducing disruption to canal operations and the surrounding area.

The scheme is being delivered through Perfect Circle, a collaboration between Aecom, Pick Everard and Gleeds, via the Scape consultancy framework. If approved, the bridge will not only provide a vital new route for walkers and cyclists but also stand as a striking architectural addition to the area, embodying both sustainability and design excellence.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals