Avant Homes and Valleys To Coast announce inaugural £42m deal to provide 194 new homes for Maesteg

Housebuilder Avant Homes South Wales and housing association Valleys to Coast have announced the exchange of contracts on a £42m deal to deliver 194 affordable homes in Maesteg.

The new housing development will be built on the former Ewenny Road Industrial Estate which comprises 16-acres and is one of the largest redevelopment and regeneration projects in the region.

This marks Pontypridd-based Avant Homes South Wales’s inaugural deal with Valleys to Coast, and also the first since the housebuilder established a presence in Wales last year.

Using Cardiff Capital Region funding, Bridgend County Borough Council worked to remediate the brownfield site to allow the new homes development to take place.

Avant Homes will deliver a mix of energy efficient, practically designed house types. Of the homes, at least 108 will be built to Welsh Design Quality Requirements with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A and be carbon free, with the remainder achieving an EPC ‘B’ rating.

The mix of homes available will include one-bedroom apartments and two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

The site has outline planning permission and Avant Homes South Wales will submit a reserved matters application in August. Subject to planning, work is expected to start next March, with the first residents scheduled to move in to their new homes next December.

Avant Homes South Wales managing director, Martin Smith, commented: “This deal is an excellent example of effective collaborative working between Bridgend County Borough Council, Cardiff Capital Region, Valleys to Coast and ourselves.

“It’s successful conclusion enables the provision of more quality new homes for the South Wales Valleys in a development that will create a thriving new community within Maesteg.

“This is a landmark deal for Avant Homes South Wales with it being our first one with Valleys to Coast, and our first in Wales.

“We have a highly capable and ambitious local team in our business who are proud to be playing their part in delivering this exciting and essential regeneration project.

“We will continue to build upon this momentum and we are in advanced discussions regarding a number of other deals to provide quality affordable new homes throughout South Wales.”

Avant Homes Group is headquartered in Barlborough, near Chesterfield, and operates across South Wales, the north of England, the Midlands and Scotland.

The housebuilder has a multi-tenure growth strategy which sees it deliver homes for private sale, the private rented sector (PRS) and additional affordable housing. For the year ended 30 June 2025, the Avant Homes Group delivered 1,659 completions with net debt of less than £90m.

For further information on Avant Homes visit www.avanthomes.co.uk and for Valleys to Coast go to www.valleystocoast.wales

