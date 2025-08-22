Balfour Beatty secures two spots on National Grid’s £59 billion High Voltage Direct Current supply chain framework

Balfour Beatty has just announces that it has been awarded two places on National Grid’s c. £59 billion High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) supply chain framework. The company is one of 19 suppliers appointed to the framework which covers a period of five years, with an option for a three-year extension.

As the only company appointed to two Lots on the framework, Balfour Beatty will deliver both the civil engineering works for future converter station schemes, as well as the associated onshore underground cabling works.

Contracts, including defined scope and value of works, are expected to be awarded in 2026 and throughout the duration of the framework.

The HVDC supply chain framework aims to establish long-term partnerships for both ongoing and future energy projects to help connect cleaner, more affordable energy to homes and businesses across England and Wales.

As the largest power transmission provider in the UK, Balfour Beatty’s appointment to the HVDC supply chain framework builds on its long and proud history of working with National Grid.

Most recently, the company successfully completed the Viking Link Interconnector Project having installed 68 kilometers of high voltage cabling across Lincolnshire; connecting Denmark to Great Britain at National Grid’s Bicker Fen substation in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Stephen Tarr, Divisional CEO and Group Sector Lead – UK Energy at Balfour Beatty, said: “Our unique end-to-end capabilities and our extensive civil engineering knowledge makes us ideally positioned to secure the power supply to millions of homes and businesses across England and Wales.

“We look forward to working closely and collaboratively with National Grid and our partners on the High Voltage Direct Current supply chain framework, as we build on our long-standing relationship and our history of successful delivery.”

Zac Richardson, Chief Engineer and Offshore Delivery Director of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, said: “This marks a major step forward in delivering the UK’s future energy network. This investment not only underpins the transition to a more secure, independent and low-carbon energy future, but will also support tens of thousands of UK jobs, boost regional supply chains and strengthen our construction and engineering sectors. By building strategic, long-term partnerships with leading UK-based contractors, we’re ensuring the UK is ready to meet the growing demand for electricity with a resilient and modern network.”

