Balfour Beatty VINCI completes move of huge HS2 bridge in Birmingham four days ahead of schedule

Balfour Beatty VINCI has moved a 112m long, 1,631 tonne steel structure over a section of Lawley Middleway – part of Birmingham’s ring road, four days ahead of schedule.

The operation was successfully delivered by Balfour Beatty VINCI and their bridge move contractor Mammoet.

To minimise disruption to road users, the huge span was moved during night-time road closures – moving between 18 and 24 metres every night using a special skidding system – ensuring that the road has remained open during the day.

From the first day of the move on 15 August, the team – helped by favourable weather conditions, were able to get ahead of programme, meaning the road will be back to normal from 6am on Friday 22 August instead of the planned full reopening on Monday 25 August.

Georgios Markakis, Project Manager at Balfour Beatty VINCI said: “This is a proud moment for my team, who have worked hard to deliver this impressive feat of engineering. Through careful planning and expert support from our supply chain, we were able to deliver the operation much quicker than planned.

“Not only have we successfully delivered a milestone feat of engineering on the HS2 project, we’ve also been able to get the road back to normal early – which is good news for everyone.”

HS2’s Head of Delivery for the Curzon Approaches, Greg Sugden said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the team, and the culmination of two years’ work including detailed design, planning, construction and delivery of this highly technical launch operation.

“It is the first steel structure to be put in place for the one mile stretch of viaducts on the approach to Birmingham Curzon Street Station – a pivotal part of the high-speed railway now starting to take shape.”

“Not only have we successfully delivered a milestone feat of engineering on the HS2 project, we’ve also been able to get the road back to normal early – which is good news for everyone.”

Rather than building the bridge in situ, disruption to road users was drastically reduced by constructing the steel span on land next to Digbeth Canal over the last two years. On 15 August 2025, heavy lifting engineering experts Mammoet rotated the bridge 90 degrees using two self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs).

Over the following four nights, a skidding system – with a jacking push/pull mechanism, was used alongside the SPMTs to move the structure into place across Lawley Middleway. This combination of techniques is rarely used and is a first for Balfour Beatty VINCI on the HS2 project.

Lawley Middleway bridge forms part of the railway’s approach to Birmingham, with high-speed trains travelling out of the west portal of the 3.5 mile Bromford Tunnel at Washwood Heath and onto a one mile stretch of five connected viaducts – Duddeston Junction, Curzon 1, Curzon 2, Lawley Middleway and Curzon 3 which links onto the platforms of Birmingham Curzon Street Station.

Now at peak productivity, work will progress on this section of the railway with the second Bromford Tunnel breakthrough, Curzon 2 viaduct move, first Duddeston Junction Viaduct move, reopening of Aston Church Road, demolition of the old Aston Church Road bridge and start of construction of the new Saltley Viaduct – all set to happen over the next 12 months.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals