British Land Secures £450m Green Loan for 1 Broadgate

British Land and GIC’s Broadgate joint venture has secured a £450 million five-year Green Loan for 1 Broadgate, following the development’s practical completion in July. The landmark building is already 96% pre-let, with major tenants including A&O Shearman and JLL.

The 545,000 sq ft scheme delivers some of the most sustainable mixed-use space in London, combining best-in-class workspace with roof terraces, alongside prime retail and leisure accommodation. Positioned at the heart of the City of London, adjacent to Liverpool Street Station and the Elizabeth Line, the building forms a key part of the wider Broadgate campus.

British Land has emphasised the building’s strong sustainability credentials, with 1 Broadgate ranking among the most operationally energy-efficient offices it has ever developed. The new financing, secured at competitive market spreads, further diversifies the group’s funding sources and is set to reduce Group Net Debt to EBITDA by around 0.6x once proceeds are distributed.

David Walker, Chief Financial Officer at British Land, commented: “We are delighted to have successfully arranged this £450m loan on our newest, best-in-class office building. This transaction underscores the confidence of our banking partners in this asset and the campus, and Broadgate’s continued appeal as the place to be in London for ambitious, forward-thinking businesses. The financing further enhances our flexibility to continue delivering space that meets the evolving needs of our customers, into a heavily supply constrained market where rents are growing strongly.”

Recommendation: Emphasise sustainability and financial resilience in positioning this development.

Next step: Highlight 1 Broadgate as a benchmark for future green finance in UK commercial property.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals