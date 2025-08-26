Chelmsford Council launches search for developer on £250m waterside regeneration

Chelmsford City Council has begun the hunt for a development partner to help deliver the £250m regeneration of Chelmer Waterside, one of the city’s most significant brownfield sites.

Formerly home to the town’s gas works, the site has been rebranded as Chelmer Waterside and is now primed for transformation into a residential-led neighbourhood. Recent infrastructure improvements, including a new pedestrian bridge linking the site to the city centre in under five minutes, have unlocked the area’s potential for large-scale development.

Chelmsford City Council said the scheme could deliver between 770 and 1,000 new homes across six hectares, with phases designed around apartment-led blocks. Work has already begun on relocating the existing gas pressure reduction system, due to complete in early 2026, while remediation and decontamination of the former gasworks land will form a key part of the early programme.

Some housebuilders, including Taylor Wimpey, have already delivered homes on adjoining parts of the wider waterside area. The council is now seeking a lead partner to accelerate the main residential development.

The procurement process will shortlist up to three bidders from an initial questionnaire stage, who will then move into dialogue and negotiation before final tenders are submitted. The winning bidder will enter into a preferred developer agreement to confirm delivery commitments.

A council spokesperson said the vision for Chelmer Waterside is to create a vibrant new residential community that makes the most of its riverside setting, while supporting wider regeneration and growth across the city.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals