Collins Earthworks Ltd hosts-live drone flight for SITECH Fly Day

SITECH and Collins Earthworks played host to industry visitors at a recent Fly Day event, showcasing the benefits of drone technology for site mapping and data analytics.

The event, held at Collins Earthworks Ball Eye Quarry in Matlock, Derbyshire, demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the Trimble® Stratus platform, highlighting improved project accuracy, greater productivity and integration of workflows as some of the ways customers can benefit from the cloud-based software system.

Attendees were given a variety of demonstrations and talks including a discussion on drone flight regulations by the Drone Pilot Academy and a live-flight demonstration by SITECH partners Propeller, who collected flight data for an interactive classroom demonstration of Trimble® Stratus platform.

Danielle Barker, Strategic Account Manager at SITECH UK & Ireland said: “As industries across the country continue to evolve it is vital that companies look to utilise technology to enhance their operations and combat challenges. The Fly Day event was about demonstrating the depth of information available to customers through the partnership between Propeller and SITECH.

“We were fortunate to partner with Collins Earthworks Ltd which allowed us to perform a drone site survey of Ball Eye Quarry. This gave visitors a real insight into the features of Trimble® Stratus, such as volume calculations, drainage channel monitoring and a visual timeline of site conditions for enhancing monitoring.

The SITECH Fly Day is the first of these events this year, with more to be confirmed and delegates from across the construction, civil engineering, aggregates and technology industries are encouraged to attend to discover how Trimble® Stratus, powered by Propeller, can empower teams and minimise information bottlenecks on-site.

Cyrus Wania, Director at EM3 Solutions, commented on the event: “The Fly Day was a great opportunity not only to speak to the experts and find out more about how we can enhance our usage of Trimble® and drone technology, but to network with other professionals from across the industry.

“We really valued the opportunity to have a tour of the Ball Eye Quarry and then see how accurately the drone flight processed with Trimble® Stratus, was able to present the information that operators would need to maintain site safety and management.

“The event proved invaluable for both newcomers and existing users of technology in construction. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with SITECH experts, posing questions and gaining insights. I highly recommend that individuals seeking to enhance their operations with advanced construction technology and connect with industry colleagues attend the upcoming Fly Day events as they offer genuine industry insight and valuable technical knowledge.”

SITECH continues to bolster their commitment to enhancing skills and knowledge across the construction industry. Find out more here: https://www.sitechukandireland.com/en-gb

