EE Smith awarded 52 Avenue Road super prime contract

One of the UK’s leading fit-out and joinery specialists, EE Smith Contracts, has been awarded the prestigious 52 Avenue Road contract to deliver the fit-out of 12 super-prime houses near London’s Regent’s Park.

Following the completion of the concrete frame and basement by a specialist contractor, EE Smith Contracts will deliver the envelope and full fit-out of the 52 Avenue Road project, which is being developed by Domvs London in a joint venture with Select Group Ltd.

The contract value is expected to be in excess of £60m.

The super-luxury residential scheme comprises three terraces of four five-storey homes, each featuring winter gardens on the roof terraces with private lift access, boasting spectacular views over Regent’s Park and Central London.

The development also includes a basement with world-class health and wellness amenities for residents, including a 25m swimming pool, gym, treatment rooms and residents’ lounge.

Completion is expected in Q4 2026.

Neil Bottrill, Managing Director of EE Smith Contracts, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Domvs on this prestigious scheme.

“This gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our skills at the very top end of the fit-out industry and to develop a long-term, collaborative relationship with our new client.

“It also gives further vindication of the investment into the London office which we launched last year in order to provide a base for our Project-based staff and to further support the organic growth of the business over the coming years.

“We continue to see many opportunities in the high-end fit out market and we are very well placed to take advantage of that.”

Jon O’Brien, Principal and Founder of Domvs, added: “We are delighted to have secured the services of EE Smith following a long tender and evaluation process.

“The quality of their team, from top down, and the standard of their final product aligned perfectly with our ‘best in class’ values. We are excited to deliver this scheme with EE Smith.”

